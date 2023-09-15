The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in Dusseldorf, Germany for the Invictus Games – a multi-sport international event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, which runs until 16 September.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are parents to two children, Prince Archie, age four, and Princess Lilibet, age two, whom we know stayed at the family home in Montecito, California, while their parents are away.

How are the young royals spending their time during their mum and dad's European trip?

WATCH: Meghan Markle references Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during Invictus speech

On Tuesday, Meghan delivered an impassioned speech at the Invictus Games and she spoke about her children.

She said: "Just like so many of you this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago."

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

When Meghan mentions "school drop off", she is thought to be referring to the children's preschool, as in the US, preschool can start as early as the age of two and up to age five or six when children go to kindergarten.

Archie attends preschool and the new school year in the US usually starts in August, so it's likely the young royal is in education during the week. It's possible that Lilibet may attend too.

The Sussex family

In terms of who is caring for the Sussex kids while their parents are away, we imagine either the family's nanny or Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, or perhaps both, have taken over.

Doria, 67, sounds like the dream grandmother – she lives nearby in California in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood and according to reports, she even took grandparenting classes!

No doubt Archie and Lilibet are eagerly awaiting their parents' return home.

© Getty Doria, Meghan and Harry attended an event in New York together

When dad Harry attended a charity polo match in Singapore in August, the devoted father thoughtfully took his family gifts home from his trip.

HELLO! spoke to Harry's close friend Nacho Figueras at Singapore Polo Club, who declared: "We miss our wives very much. We wish they were here."

Nacho then went on to tell reporters he and Harry had "brought a few little things to keep our wives and children happy".

© Netflix Harry and Meghan with Archie and Lilibet

It won't be long before the Sussex family are reunited.