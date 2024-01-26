Gordon Ramsay hints at possible baby no. 7 following cheeky 'sister' comment from Oscar

Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana welcomed their sixth child, Jesse, in November 2023 and even though the chef steadfastly ruled out having another child, in a new interview with People, he did seem to warm to the idea of a possible seventh child.

Speaking to the publication, Gordon revealed that his son Oscar, four, was asking about having a younger sister. The star explained: "This morning, Oscar said, ‘Wouldn't it be nice if Jesse and I had a little sister?’ And I spat my Cheerios out. So yeah, I had to get up from the table and walk away."

Hinting at the possibility of baby no. 7, Gordon continued: "I didn't wait to see Tana's reaction. I literally coughed my Cheerios out all over the table. So yeah, listen, who knows, right?"

The 57-year-old also opened up about his parenting style with the young tot, revealing how the newborn was bringing together his entire family. "Jesse's really helped bring everyone even closer," he shared.

"And then that level of responsibility again, is just even more exciting. I want to be six times better as a dad than I was twenty-five years ago to Megan."

At the time of Jesse's birth, Gordon said that he and Tana were "done" having children after welcoming three sons and three daughters, but the chef's wife had previously joked about her desire to continue having children.

Back in 2021, Tana quipped: "Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies, but I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s!

"I don't think there's ever a time when I'll go, 'Oh my god never, ever, ever again but let's just say I count my blessings and think I'm incredibly lucky. I'm just enjoying every single moment of this one."

The family have been melting hearts since Jesse's arrival as they share sweet photos of the youngster as his parents and older siblings dote on him.

In a clip uploaded by the chef, which you see above, Oscar covered his younger sibling in kisses. Captioning the post, Gordon wrote: "Brothers in arms, bonding as brothers should do, happy Thanksgiving sending love from all the Ramsay's [red love heart emoji]." The doting father also shared a number of photos of little Oscar playing on the beach.