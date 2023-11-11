Baby joy for Gordon Ramsay as chef welcomes sixth child with wife Tana

Congratulations are in order for Gordon Ramsay after the celebrity chef confirmed that he and his wife Tana had welcomed their sixth child, with the pair keeping the pregnancy under wraps.

The father-of-six broke the news on Instagram in a photo where his wife Tana, 49, lay in her hospital bed cradling their newborn son, with the chef giving his child a kiss on the head. Gordon revealed that the pair had opted to name their new child Jesse, and the youngster was already snuggled into his mum's chest.

Although the 57-year-old didn't reveal when his son was welcomed, he hinted that his birth happened on his own birthday in his caption. "What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!!" he penned.

He also joked that he and Tana were now finished having children, as he added: "One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done."

© Instagram Gordon and Tana cuddled up to their newborn son

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, as one penned: "Let’s gooooooo!! Congratulations on the new addition and Happy birthday," while a second added: "This is the most wonderful news. Congratulations to you both and all the family, plus a fantastic birthday present! All our love."

A third said: "Absolute magic!! Congratulations!!! So much love to the whole family," and a fourth joked: "Congratulations guys! Second pic he looks like he's already calling someone an idiot sandwich, keep that legacy alive man! "

Jesse is the pair's sixth child together

Alongside their newborn, Gordon and Tana are already the parents to sons Jack, 23, and Oscar, four, alongside daughters Megan, 25, Holly, 23, and Tilly, 22, who also shares her birthday with her father.

Gordon had hinted at the pregnancy back in September when he appeared on the Dish podcast alongside Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett. "I've got a little secret… Tana wants another one," he told the pair, although he was quick to joke that the family would soon need "two buses" for them all.

© Instagram Gordon joked the pair were done expanding their family

He continued: "It's like going to school, going out for dinner in two buses. And secondly, I'm going to be the oldest [expletive] at school. 'Who's your grandad?' And what about sports day? The egg and spoon race. What am I going to do? So, I'd love another one, but no."

Tana, meanwhile, has joked that she'd happily welcome another child when she was 70. Back in 2021, she quipped: "Do you know, the problem is that I so love babies, but I think I'll still be saying that when I'm in my 70s! I don't think there's ever a time when I'll go, 'Oh my god never, ever, ever again but let's just say I count my blessings and think I'm incredibly lucky. I'm just enjoying every single moment of this one."