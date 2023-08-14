Lara Spencer counts down to bittersweet family change in new photo with mini-me daughter

It is a bittersweet time for Lara Spencer, who is gearing up to take her youngest daughter, Katharine "Kat" Haffenreffer, off to college at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

Not only is she preparing to see her daughter become an undergrad, but her move will make the GMA anchor officially an empty nester, as her son Duff already left for college in 2021, and is enrolled at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

The media personality shares her two kids with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, who previously was a contributor for CNN and is now a real estate broker. They were married from 2000 to 2015, and she has since married Richard McVey, an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of MarketAxess Holdings.

Lara took to Instagram Sunday to mark Kat's very last weekend at their Greenwich, Connecticut home before she moves to Tennessee.

The sweet photo sees the look-alike mom and daughter duo posing in their living room – Kat is wearing a frilly white dress while her mom is in a plaid shirt and white jeans – and their twin genes are indisputable.

"Hard to believe this was our last weekend before we take this one to college," Lara wrote in her caption, alongside the hashtag "My baby."

Her fans and colleagues alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to offer supportive messages for the incoming empty nester, with ABC meteorologist Ginger Zee writing: "Awwww I can't imagine the feeling. Sending love," as Sam Champion commented a string of red heart emojis, and Rhiannon Ally gushed over the photo as well.

Others added: "Oh my goodness!!! Thinking of you mama. How proud you must be," and: "Your twin… it's so hard, all I will tell you is she will come home," as well as: "Family Weekend will be here before you know it. College is quick. Enjoy every second," plus another fan also wrote: "They grow up so fast."

The mom-of-two has ensured her daughter had a proper send-off before college, and earlier this summer following her high school graduation, the two took a trip to Florence, Italy with some of Kat's friends.

Plus, while Lara and Kat will surely miss each other and will have to adjust to their new realities, they both have support from none other than Lara's ABC colleague George Stephanopoulos and his daughter with Ali Wentworth, Harper.

© Instagram Lara with her husband Richard and her two kids earlier this summer celebrating her birthday

Harper will also be starting her freshman year at Vanderbilt this fall, providing an instant friend for Kat, while George, Ali and Lara will be able to commiserate together over becoming empty nesters.

