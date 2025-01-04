Jamie Oliver's son Buddy, 13, has 'changed' so much as he follows in 'proud' dad's footsteps - video

Jamie Oliver's eldest son, Buddy, was the image of his celebrity dad on Friday, and the TV chef couldn't be prouder.

Taking to his Instagram account, Jamie couldn't help but gush about his son, who has released his own cookbook, Let's Cook. The sweet words accompanied a video of 13-year-old Buddy preparing a potato and pesto focaccia bread.

Captioning the post, Jamie wrote: "When I told you lot that 2024 is the year Buddy changed from a boy into a man, I wasn't joking!! Check him out cooking up the potato and pesto focaccia from his book Let's Cook. So proud of this kid, it's unreal. What've you guys cooked up from the book so far?? xxx."

In the clip, Buddy couldn't be more like his famous dad, oozing confidence as he prepared his loaf alongside his friend Max.

The youngster's achievement sparked a slew of comments from fans. "The apple doesn't fall far from the tree. You must be very proud of him," one follower wrote.

© BBC/Jamie Oliver Group Buddy hosts Cooking Buddies on CBeebies

A second added: "Wow, I am a regular viewer and missed this. Love his videos and recipes." Meanwhile, a third said: "Oh my goodness, he's so grown up!"

The clip was filmed inside the Oliver family's sprawling £6 million, 70-acre Essex home, Spains Hall.

Earlier this year, Buddy began presenting his own cooking show, Cooking Buddies, where he swaps skills with another young person. He shows them how to make a simple meal, and they, in turn, teach him something they are good at, such as basketball or ice skating.

© Ian Lawrence Jamie and Jools Oliver with their brood of five

Talking about filming the show, he told The Telegraph: "Making the TV show was epic – it was really fun to learn some cool new skills from other kids, but also to teach them dishes that they can share with their friends."

His favourite recipes in the show include pasta and "a fully loaded fish finger sarnie."As for his dad's involvement, Buddy added that it was "a bit annoying when Dad came over" to join him on screen, "but overall it was nice and fun."