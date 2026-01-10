Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's famous daughter steals the show in rare family video inside stunning Connecticut farmhouse

Kevin Bacon definitely passed down his dancing genes. In a rare family video that Kyra Sedgwick shared with her 1.1 million followers, their famous daughter stole the show. The longtime couple are parents to two children who are following in their footsteps in more ways than one.

In the video, which you can see above, Kevin and Kyra's daughter, Sosie, 33, danced in the family's gorgeous farmhouse kitchen with her dad. The two, who danced to "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus, wore similar outfits, denim and blue button ups – but with different footwear. Sosie sported white sneakers while Kevin, 67, wore his signature green crocs.

Kyra, 60, was behind the camera, filming and laughing. She captioned the video: "New year's goal? Take myself dancing (in the kitchen)! Thanks @sosiebacon and @kevinbacon for providing tonight's entertainment." The Closer actress even asked her fans to send in their own "dancing in the kitchen" videos so that she can feature them in a future montage.

Fans absolutely loved the video of the dad-daughter duo dancing. One fan commented: "I could watch this family dancing in the kitchen all day. It literally makes my heart happy." Another wrote: "She’s definitely your daughter!! So cute!! She’s both of you!!"

Kyra and Sosie posing in their Los Angeles home with a massive portrait of Kevin

Sosie looked like she belonged in Footloose alongside her dad, and that's not where their similarities end. The 33-year-old is an acclaimed actor just like her parents. While she made her debut in her father's 2005 film Loverboy, she more recently appeared in the breakout thriller film Smile and in 13 Reasons Why.

But fans not only enjoyed Sosie and Kevin dancing, they also couldn't get enough of the family's rustic-modern interior. The Bacons spend much of their time on their sprawling farm in Sharon, Connecticut. The farmhouse kitchen features a modern farmhouse aesthetic with light wood cabinets, light wood floors, a large marble-topped island with several barstools, and industrial-style pendant lights.

The close family at the premiere of "A Complete Unknown"

What inspired Kyra to start the "dancing in the kitchen" trend?

On December 5, Kyra posted her first official "dancing in the kitchen" video to Instagram, although she regularly shares snippets of herself swaying while doing household chores. In the December video, Kyra and Kevin danced to Corinne Bailey Rae's "Put Your Record On." The trend has become a staple of their social media presence, showcasing the couple's notoriously tight-knit bond.

Sosie attends many events with her boyfriend Scoot McNairy

Who was missing from the kitchen dance party?

While Kyra, Kevin, and Sosie enjoyed some family time, a key member of their group was missing. The couple's son, Travis, 36, was not there. Their son is a bit more private than Sosie and often stays behind the scenes. He built a career for himself as a musician and composer, best known as one of the members of the goth metal band Contracult.

Kyra is a proud mom of both of her children

But, in April 2025, Travis announced that he would appear in a short film, The Deadline. He will also appear in a highly-anticipated horror-comedy directed by his very own parents. Kevin and Kyra are co-directing Family Movie, starring both Travis and Sosie. The film is about a family of filmmakers making a slasher film that goes haywire when they find an actual body on their set – a meta-nod to the family's real life status as Hollywood royalty working together.