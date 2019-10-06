Strictly babies: see which professional dancers are proud parents

Anton du Beke
It was at the age of 51 that Anton du Beke became a father, welcoming twins in 2017 with his then-girlfriend, Hannah Summers, who he later married in secret shortly after the birth. The couple had tried for a baby for a while before resorting to IVF treatment. And after three months, they conceived twins and named them George and Henrietta.
In May 2019, Anton joined This Morning for a new presenting role in a four-part cooking segment called Anton du Bake's Baking Fails. In the first episode, Anton created a tasty looking Victoria sponge cake at his family home, and viewers were not only delighted to watch his baking efforts, but they also got to see his two-year-old twins for the first time.
