Katy Perry has certainly had an eventful pregnancy so far; not only is it her first, but she's also having to deal with her changing body – and hormones – while in lockdown. The American Idol judge has been documenting her journey into motherhood on social media, while also showing off her blossoming baby bump!
While Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom revealed that they are expecting a baby girl, they have not divulged the singer's due date. However, fans suspect that Katy is due around August, shortly after her new album release date, which is 14 August. It would make sense considering the expectant mother announced her pregnancy in March, meaning she would have been about four months along. Let's take a look at Katy's baby bump journey…
Katy Perry's baby reveal
Katy confirmed her pregnancy on 5 March, revealing her baby bump for the first time in the music video for her new single Never Worn White. The 35-year-old later discussed her pregnancy in depth on Instagram Live. "There's a lot that will be happening this summer," Katy shared. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for." She added: "I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep."