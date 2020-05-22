﻿
See how much Katy Perry's baby bump has grown since her big reveal

The American Idol judge is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Photo: © Instagram
Katy Perry has certainly had an eventful pregnancy so far; not only is it her first, but she's also having to deal with her changing body – and hormones – while in lockdown. The American Idol judge has been documenting her journey into motherhood on social media, while also showing off her blossoming baby bump!

While Katy and fiancé Orlando Bloom revealed that they are expecting a baby girl, they have not divulged the singer's due date. However, fans suspect that Katy is due around August, shortly after her new album release date, which is 14 August. It would make sense considering the expectant mother announced her pregnancy in March, meaning she would have been about four months along. Let's take a look at Katy's baby bump journey…

MORE: Katy Perry reveals pregnancy difficulties she's facing ahead of welcoming first baby

Katy Perry's baby reveal

Katy confirmed her pregnancy on 5 March, revealing her baby bump for the first time in the music video for her new single Never Worn White. The 35-year-old later discussed her pregnancy in depth on Instagram Live. "There's a lot that will be happening this summer," Katy shared. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for." She added: "I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep."

Photo: © Instagram
March

Soon after the secret was out, Katy showed off her bump in a figure-hugging dress on a trip to Australia. The singer visited Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women's Day, joking she'd be "the one waddling about on stage with a sprained thumb". 

Photo: © Instagram
April

Katy dressed her bump up as the Easter Bunny for a Q&A on all things American Idol in April – she's certainly going to be a dab hand at keeping her daughter entertained with all her fancy dress costumes! 

Photo: © Instagram
May

While not technically a photo of her bump, Katy did share a clip of one of her sonograms and it's just too cute not to include. She even joked that her unborn daughter had given her "a middle finger from the womb".

MORE: Katy Perry shares a rare look inside her £15million Beverly Hills home

Photo: © Instagram
May

Katy used her new music video for Daises to showcase her blossoming bump in all its glory! She even strips off naked and bathes under a waterfall while cradling her naked belly.

Photo: © Instagram
May

Katy's most recent Instagram photo shows that her baby bump has certainly popped! The mum-to-be looks so beautiful, and her larger stomach suggests her due date is definitely sooner rather than later. 

