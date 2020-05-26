Jamie Oliver
Jamie Oliver has celebrated three of his children's birthdays since lockdown began. On 18 March, the celebrity chef and his wife Jools marked their eldest child Poppy's 18th birthday. Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the doting parents shared a black-and-white snap of their firstborn child being kissed on the head by Jools when she was a baby to mark the milestone occasion. Referencing the coronavirus pandemic, the couple promised that they will celebrate her 18th birthday in style once things return to normal.
On 3 April it was daughter Petal's 11th birthday, with Jamie creating a mouth-watering chocolate heart-shaped cake for the family to enjoy. Jools shared a photo of the two-tier creation on Instagram, which was decorated with pink love hearts, chocolate frosting, raspberries, chocolate shavings, and rainbow coloured candles.
Then on 10 April it was daughter Daisy's 17th birthday. Her parents made sure she didn't miss out on having fun by throwing her a family party in their basement. Jamie shared a sweet video on Instagram of himself and his wife with the birthday girl and her older sister Poppy dressed up for the occasion and dancing. The doting parents had even decorated the room to make it extra special, with heart-shaped homemade bunting visible in the background of the shot. Jamie also created a double-tier chocolate cake for Daisy to enjoy.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.