9 celebrity kids celebrating birthdays in lockdown

Coronavirus doesn't mean you have to skip your birthday

Jenni McKnight
There's no denying that COVID-19 has interrupted us living our daily lives to the fullest. Holidays have been postponed, socialising with friends and even simple trips to the supermarket seem like a distant memory. But one thing that shouldn't stop just because we're in lockdown is celebrating a birthday. While blowing out candles with your nearest and dearest over Zoom has become the 'new normal', many people are going the extra mile to make someone's special day even more memorable, especially if it's a child's birthday – celebrities included. Let's take a look at some celebrity children who have celebrated their birthdays in lockdown…

Ben Shephard

Ben Shephard's son Sam celebrated his 15th birthday on 25 May. The doting dad opened up about the teenager's big day live on Good Morning Britain, telling co-host Charlotte Hawkins: "It's my son Sam's 15th birthday today. I think he might be up now." Ben then revealed that he was sending a virtual birthday card to Sam by mentioning his birthday live on TV.

Last week, Ben touched upon how the family were planning on celebrating Sam's birthday during a segment on GMB. He said: "I can't believe he is 15 on Monday, he is six foot two, he is enormous. But like you say, it's trying to find a way to make it special, because you don't want those days… and all the days are merging into one, so you've to try to take those opportunities to try and make it special." 

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen pulled out all the stops to make sure her stepdaughter Leah Boxshall had a 21st to remember on 24 May, despite the guestlist consisting of just three people. The TV star, birthday girl and her dad Eddie Boxshall enjoyed a kitchen disco, a designer-inspired cake and plenty of bubbly to mark Leah's milestone. Their home was decorated with vibrant balloon garlands, one of which was formed in the shape of Leah's new age. But the real showstopper was the birthday cake, which took inspiration from a monochrome Chanel bag and was surrounded by edible makeup from the fashion house.

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon and her boyfriend Joe Swash marked their son Rex's first birthday on 23 May, and they both made sure to make a fuss. Stacey started preparations early, making a balloon arch and donut wall in the week leading up to the family party. She also baked a homemade cake, wrapped loads of presents and had a dedicated "birthday chair" which she decorated with fake flowers and ivy to stay in line with the jungle theme of the day – Rex even had an adorable jungle-inspired outfit to wear. Gifts included teddy bears, a toy phone and a remote control to stop the little one from "stealing" theirs. 

Rochelle Humes

Is it weird we're jealous of Rochelle Humes' daughter Alaia-Mai's epic seventh birthday celebrations? The This Morning star totally wowed fans on 20 May when she shared several pictures of the pretty pink butterfly party she had prepared for her eldest daughter. And we can't get over the cake! The fairytale-themed design from ML Bespoke Cakes consisted of a three-tiered sponge covered with white icing, pastel pink and blue flowers and iced butterflies, as well as a rainbow made out of icing cascading down the side.

In a video Rochelle shared on Instagram, the magical element of the cake became apparent, with lifelike little butterflies appearing to fly around the design. It took pride of place on the personalised birthday display Rochelle and Marvin had set up in their kitchen. The floor-to-ceiling display read "Alaia Happy 7th Birthday" and was surrounded by colour-coordinated balloons and a huge pile of presents for the little girl.

Gwyneth Paltrow 

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin's daughter Apple celebrated her sweet sixteenth in lockdown on 14 May. While she probably didn't have the epic celebrations that may have been originally planned, we're sure the famous couple made it one to remember. To mark the special occasion, Gwyneth shared three incredible new photographs of her teenage daughter and paid her the sweetest tribute in the caption. "I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times," she wrote. Making reference to the current lockdown, she added: "I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."

Alex Jones

The One Show host Alex Jones kept her son Kit's first birthday celebrations on 13 May private, but she did share a beautiful photo of herself cradling him as a baby to mark the occasion on Instagram. Doting mum Alex spoke candidly about the first twelve months of her son's life, admitting they had "disappeared in a blink of an eye," and telling her followers that she is "anxious that time is moving so fast". She also revealed that the family had made a tasty chocolate cake, which was layered with whipped cream and dusted with icing sugar, for a Zoom party they were having with Kit's grandparents.  

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willoughby celebrated her son Harry's 11th birthday on 11 May, complete with a chocolate birthday cake and football-themed table decorations. The doting mum shared a rare photo of her firstborn blowing out the candles on his cake on her Instagram page, alongside the caption: "Happy 11th Birthday gorgeous Harry... we love you so so much."

This is the second birthday the family have celebrated during lockdown, with daughter Belle turning nine in April. The family made sure the birthday girl had a day to remember, complete with an incredible looking ice cream cake which Holly and Belle had made over the weekend. The This Morning star shared a photo of the creation on Instagram, which had been created from Swiss roll layers and strawberry ice cream, topped off with colourful sweets, and served with whipped cream.

Emma Willis

Emma Willis and her husband Matt celebrated their daughter Trixie's fourth birthday on 4 May in lockdown. The TV star shared a beautiful snapshot on Instagram, showing Trixie stood in a bluebell wood. Captioning the pic, she wrote: "My little sausage is 4 years old today... I have no idea where that time has gone, but what she's added to our lives is unimaginable. Small in size but huge in strength, determination and kindness. Her great big smile makes my soul so happy... Happy birthday Trixie Grace Willis." The family also treated Trixie to an incredible-looking birthday cake. Shaped into the number four, the colourful cake had a rainbow-layered sponge topped with white buttercream icing, and if it wasn't already decadent enough, it was finished off with a layer of cupcakes.

Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver has celebrated three of his children's birthdays since lockdown began. On 18 March, the celebrity chef and his wife Jools marked their eldest child Poppy's 18th birthday. Taking to their respective Instagram pages, the doting parents shared a black-and-white snap of their firstborn child being kissed on the head by Jools when she was a baby to mark the milestone occasion. Referencing the coronavirus pandemic, the couple promised that they will celebrate her 18th birthday in style once things return to normal.

On 3 April it was daughter Petal's 11th birthday, with Jamie creating a mouth-watering chocolate heart-shaped cake for the family to enjoy. Jools shared a photo of the two-tier creation on Instagram, which was decorated with pink love hearts, chocolate frosting, raspberries, chocolate shavings, and rainbow coloured candles.

Then on 10 April it was daughter Daisy's 17th birthday. Her parents made sure she didn't miss out on having fun by throwing her a family party in their basement. Jamie shared a sweet video on Instagram of himself and his wife with the birthday girl and her older sister Poppy dressed up for the occasion and dancing. The doting parents had even decorated the room to make it extra special, with heart-shaped homemade bunting visible in the background of the shot. Jamie also created a double-tier chocolate cake for Daisy to enjoy.

