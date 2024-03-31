Gwyneth Paltrow reunites with lookalike daughter Apple, 19, for weekend outing with son Moses, 17

Gwyneth Paltrow finally got to reunite with the "apple" of her eye, her daughter Apple Martin, over the Easter weekend as they enjoyed family time.

The Goop founder and actress, 51, was joined by Apple and her younger brother Moses Martin for a weekend in Nashville for the holiday, and shared new photos on Instagram from the same.

Apple, 19, left the family home for college in 2022 (it is unclear where she is studying, reports suggest she's either in New York or Vanderbilt University), while Moses, 17, leaves this fall.

"Easter Weekend in Nashville," Gwyneth captioned the photos from their trip, in which the threesome posed for photos at a restaurant. Mother and son even matched in maroon tops.

Fans wished them a happy Easter, with many remarking how much Moses looked like his dad, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, leaving comments like: "Moses really looks like his father," and: "The kids are gorgeous!"

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Gwyneth opened up about the idea of seeing Moses leave home for college (alongside her stepson, husband Brad Falchuk's son, who is also leaving this fall), and getting to spend as much time with her kids as possible.

"I've been so defined and so fulfilled by motherhood. I don't even know how to articulate it. It's like the guiding force. It's what I return to."

She explained that she preferred to sacrifice an extensive social life in order to get more time to spend with Moses before he leaves.

"I never really go anywhere or do anything because I want to be around my kids while they live at home," she said. "You know, it's like, 'Oh, we're doing a girls' weekend here and there,' and I'm like, '[expletive] no, I have 88 days left of Moses living [with me]."

"It's been basically 20 years of me being beholden to a school calendar – so what will that feel like to not have that?" she mused, adding that the idea of him leaving brought "incredible sadness" to mind.

"On the one hand, incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief," Gwyneth shared. "On the other hand, this is exactly what should be happening."

"Your kids are supposed to be young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That's exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house."

In October 2022, she told People about how she reacted to sending Apple off to college the first time, describing the process as "truly horrifying."

"It was horrible. It was truly horrifying," Gwyneth told the publication. "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears." While she was happy to see her settling in so well so quickly, she wished she could see her more often.

"She came home for October break just last weekend, so that was amazing," Gwyneth added. "I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great."

