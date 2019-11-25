The coronavirus lockdown may have brought a temporary halt to life as we know it, but babies are still being born every day and that means parents are tasked with choosing a name! Do you go for traditional, modern or kooky? It can be so hard to decide.
Europe's royal families historically favoured traditional over quirky names, but in recent years that has changed. From Princess Eugenie and Princess Leonore and Savannah Phillips and Zara Tindall, these names that might have raised eyebrows at the time but seem completely normal now.
Here, we take a trip down memory lane to find out some of the most unique royal baby names over the years – and reveal their meanings. If you're expecting a baby yourself, you might get some ideas…
Archie Harrison
Name meaning: Archie means 'archer' or 'truly bold'. Harrison means 'son of Harry'
Little Archie Harrison, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has a very modern name - unusual for a royal but cool nonetheless. The couple decided to forgo the royal title of 'prince' for their son, and we think Archie suits him perfectly.