Did Meghan Markle hint at future baby name at royal wedding?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are proud parents to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are settled into their California lifestyle with their children, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

In the lead-up to Lilibet's birth in June 2021, Harry and Meghan revealed during their interview with Oprah Winfrey that they knew they were expecting a daughter.

Lilibet Diana was named in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II's family nickname and Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, but did the couple bookmark their future baby name at their royal wedding in 2018?

Meghan's wedding bouquet was made by florist Philippa Craddock and featured a beautiful collection of Jasmine, Astilbe, Astrantia, Myrtle, Sweet Peas and Lily of the Valley. How sweet!

And it seems that the Duke and Duchess were even more certain on the name in the lead-up to their daughter's birth, with HELLO! exclusively revealing that they placed an order for a bespoke babygrow embroidered with "Petite Lili" from Sabrina Brian's Etsy shop one month before Lilibet's arrival.

"The order was placed in May of 2021," Sabrina told HELLO! back in December.

"There wasn't anything out of the ordinary I remember about the order besides thinking it was a cute embroidery and I was very pleased with how it turned out."

© Getty Meghan's bridal bouquet featured Lily of the Valley

© Netflix Lilibet as a newborn baby

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on 4 June 2021, with Harry and Meghan announcing her birth and name two days after her arrival.

Harry shared the emotional moment he helped to bring his daughter into the world in his memoir, Spare, which was released in January.

He wrote: "When the doctor said it was a matter of minutes, I told Meg that I wanted mine to be the first face our little girl saw."

RELATED: Will Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie join the annual royal tradition this summer?

© Netflix Lilibet was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

The Duke later added: "I slid my hands under the tiny back and neck. Gently, but firmly, as I'd seen in films, I pulled our precious daughter from that world into this, and cradled her just a moment, trying to smile at her, to see her, but honestly, I couldn't see anything. I wanted to say: Hello. I wanted to say: Where have you come from? I wanted to say: Is it better there? Is it peaceful? Are you frightened? Don't be, don’t be, all will be well. I'll keep you safe."

WATCH: Harry and Meghan share precious moments of newborn Lilibet

In March, and following Charles's accession to the throne last September, the Duke and Duchess confirmed they are now using Archie and Lilibet's royal titles as they announced that Lilibet had been christened at their Montecito home.

The rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lilibet, as the children of a son of a sovereign, are automatically a prince and a princess and also now have an HRH style if they choose to use it.