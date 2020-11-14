﻿
A look inside Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay's family photo album

The Strictly host and her family live in Buckinghamshire

Sophie Hamilton
tess vernon party
Photo: © Instagram
Former model Tess Daly certainly brings the glamour to our TV screens hosting Strictly with Claudia Winkleman on a Saturday night. The popular presenter is known for her warm and cheerful persona, but did you know that mum-of-two Tess is incredibly private about her home life and we rarely see photos of her children.

 

Tess is married to fellow TV host Vernon Kay and the couple live in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with their two daughters Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11. The family seem to have an idyllic countryside life with a dream house, private swimming pool and adorable Shetland ponies and dogs for company.

 

Here, we take a look at some of the famous family's special moments together…

 

Tess and Vernon's night out

The couple had a ball at Elton John's party (pictured above), with Vernon revealing:

"Thank you @eltonjohn @davidfurnish @ejaf for a fantastic night of entertainment and fundraising!! You sure do know how to host a great evening... over 6m raised to eradicate aids and HIV. Bravo."

WATCH: Behind the scenes at Tess Daly's HELLO! photoshoot

amber dog
Photo: © Instagram
Doggie snuggles!

We loved this snap of Amber cuddling the family's pet pooch. Vernon shared the photo and wrote: "Boy in a furry suit as we call him!!! And Amber chilling.... Day four of half term and all systems go!!"

vernon kay walk
Photo: © Instagram
Dad and daughter walk

How sweet are Vernon and his daughter in this country snap?

Tess wrote: "Day 2 of new lockdown, while it sucks not seeing our family or friends or being able to do so many of our favourite things, I wanted to share a wee bit of positivity as there’s a lot of doom and gloom on our feeds right now...So here’s a few things that have made me smile this year that I’m grateful for…

"Discovering the really beautiful places we have in the UK on our doorstep and going for serotonin boosting walks in the local countryside with my tribe."

balloons
Photo: © Instagram
Balloon-tastic!

Amber was another lucky girl when the family celebrated her 11th birthday recently.

Mum Tess said: "BIRTHDAY celebrations at ours today. We’ve blown up the balloons (well, I say "we" thanks @vernonkay) Made the cakes and happily the sun is well and truly OUT. HAPPY 11th BIRTHDAY to you our darling Amber. Here’s to a proper party with all your lovely friends after lockdown but for now it’s just us & we couldn’t love you more xxxxx."

daughters
Holiday memories

Dad Vernon shared this stunning picture of his daughters on Father's Day, writing: "Proud dad to the most amazing daughters....Thanks for bringing the joy every day (Breakfast this AM was awesome!)"

both daughters
Photo: © Instagram
School's out for summer

Aw, that great feeling when you break up for the summer holidays! "SCHOOLS OUT for Summer!" wrote Tess beside the snap of her two daughters celebrating.

horse
Photo: © Instagram
Their pet ponies

We're so jealous! The family own two sweet pet Shetland ponies named Honey and Willow. "Just horsing around in the sunshine," said Tess.

dogs
Photo: © Instagram
Its a dog's life

The family pets look like they're having the BEST day! Vernon shared the picture and said: "#worlddogday These dudes rock our world!! #dog #doglife ruff!"

tess vernon
Photo: © Instagram
Tea for two

Tess and Vernon were recently treated to a Peter Pan inspired afternoon tea at The Shard in London, to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Tess posted on Instagram: "Well that cheered up a dull rainy Sunday: a scrumptious afternoon tea with the most incredible view of London at @aquashard & for a great cause."

glamping
Photo: © Instagram
A glamping party!

Wow, lucky Phoebe! Mum and dad treated their 16-year-old daughter to a fabulous birthday party this year.

Tess wrote: "Thank you so much @sleepunderparties for making Phoebe’s 16th birthday treat camping in the garden so special, @specialmomentseventhire for the lights & gorgeous flower wall."

