A look inside Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay's family photo album

Former model Tess Daly certainly brings the glamour to our TV screens hosting Strictly with Claudia Winkleman on a Saturday night. The popular presenter is known for her warm and cheerful persona, but did you know that mum-of-two Tess is incredibly private about her home life and we rarely see photos of her children.
Tess is married to fellow TV host Vernon Kay and the couple live in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with their two daughters Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11. The family seem to have an idyllic countryside life with a dream house, private swimming pool and adorable Shetland ponies and dogs for company.
Here, we take a look at some of the famous family's special moments together…
Tess and Vernon's night out
The couple had a ball at Elton John's party (pictured above), with Vernon revealing:
"Thank you @eltonjohn @davidfurnish @ejaf for a fantastic night of entertainment and fundraising!! You sure do know how to host a great evening... over 6m raised to eradicate aids and HIV. Bravo."
