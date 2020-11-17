﻿
I'm a Celebrity campmates' children! See their gorgeous family photos

The celebrity kids cheering on mum or dad at home

Sophie Hamilton
mo farah
I'm a Celebrity is back with a bang this year – not in Australia, sob, but in the sunny climes of Wales. This year's contestants are camping at Gwrych Castle, Abergele, and while we feel for the poor starry bunch, we're also very happy to relax in our warm homes and look at sweet photos of their families!

 

Many of this year's campmates have children and love to share snaps of their little ones on their Instagram pages. Take a look at the kids who'll be cheering on their celebrity parents at home…

 

Sir Mo Farah

Olympic runner Mo is married to wife Tania, who he shares four children with. The couple are parents to Rhianna, who Tania gave birth to before she started dating Mo, twin daughters Aisha and Amani, and son Hussein.

We love the picture above of the family at BBC Sports Personality Of The Year back in 2018. The boys look so dapper in their suits, while Tania is stunning in her sequins and their daughters all match in red dresses.

MORE: Sir Mo Farah’s family home revealed: See inside

Loading the player...
WATCH: Vernon Kay shares I'm a Celebrity home tour in isolation

vernon kay
Vernon Kay

Radio and TV presenter Vernon is married to Strictly host Tess Daly. The couple live in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire with their two daughters Phoebe, 16, and Amber, 11, and they recently shared this rare family photo. What a gorgeous bunch.

MORE: A look inside Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay's family photo album

giovannafletcher
Giovanna Fletcher

Podcaster and actress Giovanna is married to McFly band member Tom and the couple share three children together, Buzz Michelangelo, Buddy Bob and Max Mario. The family looked so cute in this Instagram snap when they had a visit from a Disney van.

"One thing you all know about the Fletcher family is that we’re all massive Disney fans, so you can imagine how excited we were when this pulled up outside our house!" wrote Giovanna.

MORE: Inside the haunted Welsh castle where I'm a Celebrity 2020 will be filmed

jessica plummer
Jessica Plummer

Former EastEnders actress and singer Jessica is mum to four-year-old daughter Noa, who she welcomed into the world in July 2016. The star shared this cute snap on her Instagram page and it's clear to see the mother and daughter have a close bond.

shane richie
Shane Richie

Former EastEnders actor Shane is a proud dad of five children! The star shares three children with his wife Christie Goddard: Lolita, Romani and Mackenzie. The actor, who is famous for playing pub landlord Alfie Moon, is also a father to sons Shane Roche Jr and Jake Roche from his marriage to Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan.

In April, Shane paid tribute to his son Mackenzie on his birthday, saying: "It’s my little ray of sunshine’s 14th birthday today! Mackenzie-blue.. Stuck in the house with 2 sisters, ya mum & me! Tough gig! Love you so much dude. DAD."

bev callard noah
Beverley Callard

Coronation Street actress is mum daughter Rebecca and son Joshua. Her children are all grown up now and Beverley is now a grandmother! In this photo, we see the star with her husband Jon McEwan and their grandson Noah. What a cutie!

hollie arnold
Hollie Arnold

Champion Paralympian athlete Hollie doesn't have children but she is mum to this adorable pup Honey! Ok, she's not technically a human child, but we had to include her!

"MEET OUR BABY GIRL HONEY," posted Hollie. "It’s been 5 years since we last had our dog... If 2020 has taught us anything, it’s life’s too short, so go buy a dog and be HAPPY. I love you sooo much already!!!"

victoria derbyshire
Victoria Derbyshire

Journalist and presenter Victoria is mum to two children with her partner Mark Sandell. The star recently shared this sweet throwback snap, writing: "12 years ago - now one has just got his GCSEs and is about to start sixth form, the other is going into Year 9. Mad."

