Royal mums before and after birth: Blooming bumps to bouncing babies!

Duchess Kate, the Countess of Wessex and more!

Meghan Markle shares first ever baby photo to launch new website
Royal ladies always look glamorous right up until the moment they give birth, don't they? Blessed with the most elegant of maternity outfits and staff on hand to help with their every need, it's no wonder they still pull off chic blow dries and flawless makeup while expecting.

 

We love to celebrate these stylish regal mothers - from the Queen carrying Prince Edward to Princess Diana's pregnancies with William and Harry and Duchess Kate's three babies.

 

Take a look at these wonderful before and after birth photographs to remember the special royal arrivals…

 

The Queen

Her Majesty was six months pregnant with her fourth child, Prince Edward, in this photo. Still looking as sophisticated as ever, the Queen dressed in in black for a 1964 visit to an art exhibition at London's Royal Academy.

Fast forward a few months and we see the monarch looking radiant with new baby Edward and her third child Prince Andrew, as they depart Buckingham Palace for Windsor. The picture was taken on 4 April 1964, almost a month after she gave birth on 10 March.

MORE: The Queen's birth stories of her children Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward

Duchess of Cambridge

The wife of Prince William looked so chic in June 2013, a month before she gave birth to her first child, Prince George. Kate attended a Princess Cruises ship naming ceremony in Southampton dressed fashionably in a monochrome dress.

Then, on 22 July, the Duchess became a mother to tiny Prince George. The world was thrilled to see the newborn royal on the steps of the Lindo Wing of London's St Mary's Hospital.

MORE: Duchess Kate's birth stories of her children George, Charlotte and Louis

Countess of Wessex

Sophie was out and about performing royal duties right up until the birth of her first child and she looked absolutely stunning.

On 6 November 2003, the wife of Prince Edward opened Childline's new counselling centre and two days later on 8 November, Lady Louise Windsor, was born prematurely via emergency caesarean.

Duchess of Sussex

Prince Harry's wife Meghan was positively blooming two months before she welcomed her son Archie Harrison. The former actress was radiant at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on 11 March 2019.

Archie was born on 6 May 2019 and the world got their first look at the new royal tot two days later when Meghan and Harry held a photocall at Windsor Castle.

MORE: Prince Charles' cutest granddad moments in photos

Zara Tindall

The daughter of Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, was another royal mum who we saw on royal outings in the latter stage of her pregnancy. Here the wife of former rugby player Mike Tindall attended the Christmas Day church service in Sandringham.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Mia, on 17 January 2014, and we first saw Zara with the newborn at a Horse Trials event in Hambledon, England, in April. Little Mia is all kitted out in her jacket ready for a country day out.

Princess Diana

The late Princess Diana attended the polo in Windsor to watch her husband Prince Charles just days before their first child was born. Diana looked so pretty in her blush pink maternity dress on 17 June.

It was all smiles on 22 June at London's St. Mary's Hospital when the couple presented their first-born, William, to the world. Here's Diana in her now-iconic green polka dot dress.

Princess Anne

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, was one chic pregnant lady at the wedding of her sister-in-law on 6 May 1982.

Just nine days later, the royal gave birth to her daughter, Zara, and posed for this photograph as she left St Mary's Hospital in Paddington on 18 May.

Sarah Ferguson

The then Duchess of York and wife of Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, wore this glamorous puffball dress to a ballet performance in London when seven months pregnant with Princess Beatrice in June 1988.

Her first daughter arrived on 8 August and the couple were over the moon as they left the Portland Hospital holding their sweet girl four days later on 12 August.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

