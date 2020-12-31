Those glamorous royal ladies always seem to look amazing right up until the moment they give birth, don't they? Blessed with fabulous maternity wardrobes and aides to help with their every need, it's no wonder they still pull off chic blow dries and flawless makeup while expecting.
We love to celebrate these stylish regal mothers - from the Queen carrying Prince Edward to Princess Diana's pregnancies with William and Harry and Duchess Kate's three babies.
Take a look at these wonderful before and after birth photographs to remember the special royal arrivals…
The Queen
Her Majesty was six months pregnant with her fourth child, Prince Edward, in this photo. Still looking as sophisticated as ever, the Queen dressed in black for a 1964 visit to an art exhibition at London's Royal Academy.
Fast forward a few months and we see the monarch looking radiant with new baby Edward and her third child Prince Andrew, as they depart Buckingham Palace for Windsor. The picture was taken on 4 April 1964, almost a month after she gave birth on 10 March.
