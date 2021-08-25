Royal kids' most mischievous moments: Princess Charlotte, Prince George and more

With royal children on their best behaviour at formal engagements (most of the time!), you may be mistaken for thinking the likes of Prince George and Lena Tindall don't have a mischievous streak.
However, several of the young British royals have shown their cheeky side while accompanying their famous parents out and about – much to their surprise!
From poking out their tongues at important events to larking around, we take a look at some of our favourite Princes and Princesses getting up to mischief...
Mia Tindall
What a giggle! The eldest daughter of Zara and Mike Tindall did some cheeky play with her dad back in 2019 at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park, Stroud. We wonder how long Mia held this pose...