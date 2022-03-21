9 royal mothers before and after birth! Stunning photos of Duchess Kate, Countess Sophie & more

When us regular folk give birth, the mirror is not normally our best friend the next day. Royal mothers, however, look surprisingly glamorous for those public photocalls when they present their new babies to the world.
Blessed with fabulous maternity wardrobes and aides to help them get camera-ready, the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and the late Princess Diana looked radiant straight after childbirth.
Take a look at these wonderful before and after birth photographs to remember the special royal arrivals…
The Queen
Her Majesty was six months pregnant with her fourth child, Prince Edward, in this photo. Still looking as sophisticated as ever, the Queen dressed in black for a 1964 visit to an art exhibition at London's Royal Academy.
Fast forward a few months and we see the monarch looking radiant with new baby Edward and her third child Prince Andrew, as they depart Buckingham Palace for Windsor. The picture was taken on 4 April 1964, almost a month after she gave birth on 10 March.
