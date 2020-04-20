The best natural skincare ingredients for your baby

Forget futuristic, high-tech formulas when it comes to skincare for your baby - the best products for your baby's delicate skin rely on nature. These centuries-old ingredients have stood the test of time for a reason: they work. And for a baby's skin, that's even more important, as their skin needs to be nurtured, nourished and protected. So rather than pile on toxic, chemical-laden lotions and synthetic oils with parabens and petroleum, go back to basics and look to perfectly pure and natural skincare ingredients to keep your baby's skin happy and healthy. We've picked our favourite natural skincare ingredients that are best for your bubba - and they're so good you’ll want to try them on your skin, too.

1. Beeswax

Why we love it: Those busy bees sure know a thing or two about brilliant skincare ingredients. Honey aside (a great ingredient for your facial skincare), beeswax is the queen at locking in moisture, acting as a natural protective barrier to lock it in. Because of this, this natural wax not only keeps moisture in but keeps nasties out - making it a must-have ingredient for baby products like salves, moisturisers and ointments.

2. Shea Butter

Why we love it: A fat that's extracted from the nuts of the shea tree, shea butter is a popular natural ingredient in body products for good reason; it heals, it moisturises, it protects, it softens, it soothes…it's as comforting as your baby's muslin. Rich in Vitamins A, E and F, it's naturally absorbed by the skin and also helps to absorb other ingredients and restore lipids - the skin's natural fats - too. Shea butter is most often found in products targeting common dry areas of the skin like lip balms and hand creams, and for babies, it's in most lotions and creams for their body, plus nappy cream, like Burt's Bees 100% Natural Diaper Ointment, a 100% natural heavyweight that every mum in needs on their baby's changing table.

Diaper Ointment, £8.99, Burt's Bees

3. Coconut Oil

Why we love it: Women have been slathering coconut oil on themselves and their children for centuries, because it's quite literally loaded with benefits. From deeply conditioning the hair to removing make-up and even as a toothpaste, coconut oil is a one-ingredient wonder. Thanks to its high fatty acid content and natural antibacterial properties, it's gentle enough for a baby's sensitive skin makeup while doing a whole lot of good too - moisturising, increasing hydration and helping to reduce water loss. Many mums use it as a treatment for cradle cap, a natural remedy for a baby's flaky scalp.

We're big fans of Burt's Bees Baby Shampoo & Wash for the smell alone! Infused with coconut oil and soy proteins, it gently cleanses without irritating the baby's skin and suds up superbly too.

Baby Shampoo & Wash, £7.99, Burt's Bees

4. Buttermilk

Why we love it: This creamy, cleansing ingredient, made from fermented milk, literally oozes comfort for the skin. Containing lactic acid, an alpha hydroxy acid, it also gently exfoliates the skin and moisturises skin like a pro. It's particularly great for baby's skin, as it's extremely soothing and super soft - even on irritated or sensitive skin. Many mums and dads swear by it for their skin as well as their little darlings! For your little one, Burt's Bees use it in their Baby Bee Nourishing Lotion and it's a great all-rounder for everyday use.

Nourishing Lotion, £8.99, Burt's Bees

5. Aloe Vera

Why we love it: Don't be fooled by the appearance of aloe vera - it might appear spiky, like a cactus, but soothing is it's true nature. The soothing liquid is find inside the leaf of the plant, and is often referred to as the burn plant, as it's a great comfort to sunburned skin and very dry skin too.

