Kim Kardashian will no doubt have this skincare set on her Christmas wish list this year

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Kim Kardashian is famous for many things – one of them being her flawless skin. As well as having her own new skincare line, Kim has long been a fan of the Augustinus Bader brand, namechecking its infamous The Rich Cream as a must-have.

MORE: Revealed: Kim Kardashian swears by this eye cream to combats dark circles

For Christmas, Augustinus Bader has a selection of carefully curated sets and trial-sized kits that we bet Kim would love. And if they are good enough for her, then they are good enough for us, too!

Having once described the brand as “product heaven!”, Kim isn’t alone in using the popular skincare. Other celebrity fans include Hailey Bieber, Victoria Beckham, Margot Robbie and Gigi Hadid.

From skincare to haircare and even eyebrow serum, this A-list skincare brand is ideal to gift to a loved one (or yourself) this festive season.

The Bader Ritual, £280 / $365, Augustinus Bader

This luxury edit includes three of the brand’s best-selling products: The Cream Cleansing Gel, The Essence, and The Face Oil. Snap it up before it sells out.

The Ultimate Travel Kit, £150 / $195, Augustinus Bader

Perfect for those who like to travel, or for someone who wants to trial Augustinus Bader with mini-sized products. This gift set features cult-favourites: The Cream Cleansing Gel, The Essence, The Cream.

The Revolutionary Haircare Trio, £120 / $160, Augustinus Bader

Enhance hair with this glamorous gift set, which comes complete with The Shampoo, The Conditioner and The Leave in Hair Treatment. The range contains a unique TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex) to support cell renewal and boost natural hair growth.

MORE: Haircare by the cult beauty brand loved by Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber and Victoria Beckham is back in stock – what we're snapping up

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.