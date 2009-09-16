Beyonce adds perfume to her portfolio with exclusive deal

Britney, the Beckhams and now Beyonce… There aren’t many major-league celebrities left who don’t already have a signature scent.



And now Jay-Z’s other half has joined the club in an exclusive deal with Coty.

The company already makes perfumes for Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, SJP, Halle Berry, Celine Dion, Kate Moss and Kylie Minogue, contributing to net sales of $4 billion.



Although the name of the new scent has not yet been chosen and financial details were not disclosed, it is known the fragrance will launch early next year in America, following into Europe later in the year.



Coty says it will embody what the company sees as the key elements of Beyonce’s public image – glamour, determination and ambition.

“She is a star who brings a combination of power and femininity,” says Bernd Beetz, Coty Inc’s CEO.



Hinting that the partnership has been well under way for some time prior to today’s announcement, Beyonce herself commented: “Working with Coty, I was able to turn my ideal fragrance into a reality by creating an alluring and sophisticated fragrance, one that’s reflective of my inner power.”

She also added that she hadn’t previously been able to find a scent that “truly personifies me as a woman”.



And there are further hints that the launch will not be a one-off.

Coty Beauty’s president, Renato Semerari added that the company looks forward to “building the Beyonce fragrance house”, pointing out that the singer “holds a unique cross-generational and cross-continental appeal” that can only be good for business.



”With her powerful ability to capture the attention of the world – a testament to her strength and beauty – Beyonce is a role model for women of all ages,” he concluded.