Holly Willoughby shares rare pic with her lookalike mum, 70 – and fans can’t believe the likeness

Holly Willoughby isn't one to shy away from a selfie on social media. The television presenter has earned herself a huge following thanks to her regular Outfit of The Day Snaps and sweet behind-the-scenes moments. However, when it comes to her nearest and dearest, the mum-of-three is famously protective. She never shows her children's faces on Instagram, and is equally cautious about revealing too much about other close members of her family. So fans were delighted when Holly shared a snap of her 70-year-old mum on Monday – and also could not hide their surprise at how similar the glamorous pair look.

Holly posted a picture of the two enjoying some lunch in the luxurious settings of Annabel's private members club in London. Referencing the Spice Girls reunion tour which had been announced earlier that day, she captioned it: "On the day the @spicegirls announce a new tour… I took my mum out for lunch… Mama I love you… beautiful @annabelsmayfair as our backdrop."

The pair wore incredibly similar hair and makeup looks in the shot – both wore their blonde hair in wavy bobs with side partings, and went for glamorous daytime makeup consisting of subtle eyes and glossy pink lips. Holly's fans could not believe how alike they looked – one commented: "Beautiful – like mother like daughter" and another wrote: "Are you twins?" Even Holly's celebrity friends couldn’t resist commenting – Rochelle Humes wrote a cheeky: "Got it from ya mama".

Holly is preparing to head to Australia to co-host I’m a Celebrity alongside Declan Donelly. The official start date was confirmed to The Sun, with the show kicking off on Sunday 18 November. Fans are anticipating another star-studded line up of brave celebrities, with those tipped to take part including former Coronation Street star Shayne Ward, Loose Women's Coleen Nolan and The Chase's Anne Hegerty.

