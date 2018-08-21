12 eye masks that will help get rid of puffy eyes

It can be hard enough to get six to eight hours of sleep every night without throwing in the added stress of the pandemic but, unfortunately for us, dark, puffy circles underneath our eyes can be a telltale sign.

Enter eye masks! They not only help you look more awake (which is much-needed for those early work Zoom calls), but they can also help to treat fine lines.

Elemis's co-founder Noella Gabriel tells us: "The skin around the eye area is extremely fragile and can be one of the first places to show signs of premature ageing. The eye area is often neglected and if not looked after correctly, can become dry, puffy and congested and age your face beyond your years. An eye mask will help with all these skin concerns by providing an instant boost of deep hydration and having a cooling and anti-inflammatory effect."

With that in mind, we have rounded up the best eye masks that need to be in your skincare kit ASAP.

INCredible Cosmetics Party Recharge Under-Eye Masks

INCredible Cosmetics Party Recharge Under-Eye Masks, £20, PrettyLittleThing

To celebrate the launch of the new Party Recharge Under-Eye Masks INCredible Cosmetics have teamed up with Crystal Artist Sara Shakeel. These glittering hydrogel masks are packed with hydrating hyaluronic acid, balancing niacinamide and cooling crystal extract. And even though we cant party right now these masks are sure to bring some sparkle and joy to your day, wear them to your Zoom meeting, when you’re homeschooling, o just when you’re taking the bins out!

Ciaté London Energy Boost Eye Patches

Ciaté London x Smiley World Energy Boost Eye Patches, £22, ASOS

These look great and provide fantastic results. Each hydro-gel patch is dry-infused with rejuvenating cica extract, energising cacao extracts and collagen promoting copper peptides for rejuvenated and de-puffed under eyes. All you have to do is remove from the backing sheet and gently press onto the under-eye area. Chill for 15-20 minutes. For an extra cooling boost, store in the fridge before applying.

Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Eye Mask

Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Eye Mask, £38, Estée Lauder

Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Concentrated Eye Mask is designed to rejuvenate shattered eyes and also works as a great brightening agent. The oval-shaped pads are drenched in the famous Advance Night Repair Serum, so you know you are getting a great treatment.

Elemis' Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks

Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks, £50.50, Elemis

You need to check out Elemis' Hydra-Gel Eye Masks. These patches are generously made to cover the entire space under your eyes and are formulated with potent plankton extract, which acts as an instant tightener. The hyaluronic acid-infused pads also gently hydrate the fragile eye area quickly. They come in a pack of six, which works out just over £7 a pair. Bargain!

Eclat Skin London Hyaluronic acid and Collagen Hydro-Gel Eye Pads

Hyaluronic acid and Collagen Hydro-Gel Eye Pad, £29.90 for 5 sets of pads, Eclat Skin London

Infused with Hyaluronic acid and collagen, these eye pads are designed to reduce the visible signs and rejuvenate and smooth tired-looking under eyes.

Comfort Zone Sublime Skin Eye Patch

Comfort Zone Sublime Skin Eye Patch, £50, feelunique.com

Jessica Alba is a fan of Comfort Zone's Sublime Skin Eye Patches. These visibly improve luminosity to the skin and the innovative hydragel mask is enriched with peptides for an immediate effect on tired, puffy eyes with dark circles.

Peter Thomas Roth's Cucumber De-Tox De-Puffing Eye-Cubes

Peter Thomas Roth's Cucumber De-Tox De-Puffing Eye-Cubes, £36, Amazon

When you think of amping up tired eyes, you may think of slices of cucumber - the most traditional of beauty techniques. Well, Peter Thomas Roth was clearly inspired by this because the Cucumber De-Tox De-Puffing Eye Cubes are liquid-to-frozen discs that can be applied straight to the face. Pop them in the freezer so they are extra cool, then place them inside the accompanying muslin pouch and lay back and chill.

Tarte Cosmetics Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches

Pack Your Bags Undereye Patches, £19, Tarte Cosmetics

Not only do they come in the sweetest box, but the Tarte Pack Your Bags patches are vegan-friendly and come doused in jellified coconut oil. Designed to fit the contours of your face, they stick superbly under the eyes, and the natural formula works to reduce dullness. They come individually wrapped so great to take on holiday, too.

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask

111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask, £75 NET-A-PORTER

Victoria Beckham loves these eye masks! They have been formulated to combat fine lines, wrinkles, and dehydration around the eye area. The formula contains retinol to retexture skin, vitamins to improve discolouration, and a potent peptide to fight lines.

Skin Republic Collagen Hydrogel Under Eye Patch

Skin Republic Collagen Under Eye Patches, £4.28, Amazon

If you are on a budget, Skin Republic is the one for you. The under-eye patches target fine lines and wrinkles, loss of elasticity, puffiness, dark circles and dryness with its collagen-infused offerings. You get three pairs in a pack for a purse-friendly £5.99.

Chantecaille's Gold Energising Eye Recovery Masks

Chantecaille Gold Energising Eye Recovery Masks, £185, lookfantastic

If you need some luxury in your life (trust us, you deserve it!) then Chantecaille's Gold Energising Eye Recovery Masks should be at the top of your list. The natural seaweed-based mask contains an anti-ageing gold serum which helps to boost collagen production, leaving the skin around your eyes positively glistening.

Skyn's ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels, £25, Amazon

Got a spare 10 minutes? Skyn's firming eye gels instantly cool the skin, helping to firm de-puff and reduce premature wrinkles in the under-eye area. The winning ingredient of Ginkgo biloba leaf extract dilates blood vessels, which improves blood flow and helps bring down the puffiness. A great treatment to revive tired peepers in a blink of the eye.

