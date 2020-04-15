The Olivia Rubin x Elemis skincare set is finally here - here's how you can get a free mini set Olivia Rubin is a firm favourite with the fashionistas - so this is sure to be a winner…

Fashion designer Olivia Rubin is known for her love of bright colours, rainbow stripes and sequins, which is why plenty of celebrities wear her designs. From Fearne Cotton to Rosie Fortescue, Busy Philipps and influencers such as Megan Ellaby and We Are Twinset - everyone can't get enough of the designer's cheerful aesthetic.

While an Olivia Rubin dress might be a payday splurge, you can now get the ultimate Olivia Rubin treat FREE with purchase at Elemis.

Fashion designer Olivia Rubin

Enjoy a free mini 6-piece collection including an exclusive bag by the designer when you spend £80 or more right now on site. Apply code MYTREAT to receive the gift including Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g, Dynamic Resurfacing Gel Mask 15ml, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 15ml, Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Mask, Pro-Collagen Rose Facial Oil 5ml, all in the exclusive small bag which is chic enough to have on display.

SHOP: 19 rainbow gifts to brighten someone's day during lockdown

If you're after a larger bag, you'll need to wait until 1 May with the dream set. It's priced at £68 but it'll be worth £113, and includes the Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml, Superfood Kefir-Tea Mist 30ml, Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads 14-pack, Pro-Collagen, Marine Cream 30ml, Peptide4 Night Recovery Cream-Oil 10ml, Peptide4 Plumping Pillow Facial 15ml, Sea Lavender & Samphire Body Cream 50ml, all in the limited edition Olivia Rubin bag.

MORE: 15 gift ideas guaranteed to cheer up loved-ones in isolation

Olivia Rubin large set, £68, available 1 May on ELEMIS.com

There's also one for the fellas as well, and this is priced at £48 and is worth £62. The for-him set includes the Skin Soothe Shave Gel 50ml, Superfood Facial Wash 30ml, Daily Moisture Boost 50ml, Sharp Shower Body Wash 100ml, Instant Refreshing Gel 20ml, all in the limited edition Olivia Rubin bag.

Olivia Rubin large set, £48, available 1 May on ELEMIS.com

Talking about the collab, Olivia said: "I truly love and have been a fan of Elemis and their beautiful products for years. I am so excited to bring a touch of my rainbow to Elemis this spring."

RELATED: We started a rainbow challenge on Instagram to spread a little joy — and now it’s gone viral

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.