Avon challenges beauty perceptions with new fragrance campaign

Beauty giant Avon are celebrating women around the world with their new fragrance, Herstory – and challenging people's perceptions with their amazing new ad campaign too. As part of the Avon's ongoing work with charity Changing Faces, Herstory's advertising features five empowering and inspirational women with visible differences to support the charity's #PledgetoBeSeen movement; an initiative that calls for brands to represent more people with visible differences in their imagery and campaigns.

Changing Faces ambassador and Avon model Brenda commented: "Having alopecia and losing my hair left me feeling very out of place – I felt I had no control. Yet since I decided to embrace it, my confidence has rocketed. Now I work with my hair loss rather than hide away from it. By working with Avon on the Herstory launch campaign, I hope to show others that we define what beauty is and being unique is something that should be celebrated."

"Avon understands that beauty can be very powerful and so it's imperative that it's inclusive too," adds Stephen Rendu, Marketing Director at Avon. "We are very proud to be working with Changing Faces again and their ambassadors to launch Herstory and inspire women with visible differences to feel included and empowered."

Herstory, retailing for £11, is described as a bold and modern fragrance, with notes of pink pepper, iris and patchouli. The launch, on the Avon website on April 30, coincides with Face Equality Week (May 18-22), a time to celebrate people with visible differences and to challenge people’s perceptions. Avon will also be donating 50 per cent of Herstory sales to Changing Faces, which will go towards funding the charity’s Support and Information Line, offering advice for people with a visible difference.

