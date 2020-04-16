Charlotte Tilbury's new mystical magic serum is here! And you just know Meghan Markle will be loving it in lockdown The wait is over! Charlotte Tilbury's newest launch is finally here…

Charlotte Tilbury has the magic touch - it's a well-known fact that a whole host of celebrities love her - Amal Clooney, Meghan Markle, Olivia Palermo, the list goes on and on. Now, the makeup artist to the stars has revealed her newest launch - Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir. It even sounds fabulous, don't you think? This product - which had a waiting list of over 8000 people - has been described as the science your skin needs for glowing, hydrated, youthful-looking skin. Perfect for lockdown, don't you think? We bet super fan Meghan will have ordered it in bulk.

Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, £60, Charlotte Tilbury

The supercharged formula has been designed with expert scientists and globally renowned facialists to address the most universal skin concerns and deliver clinically tested visible results. It's designed to be applied morning and night before your moisturiser - Charlotte recommends her 'Magic Cream' for the dream combo and right now, you can get both products with a saving of 5% on the Charlotte Tilbury website.

If you love Charlotte's beauty products, you might not be aware that her beauty business all started with her 'Magic Cream' in 2013. Charlotte has always championed the importance of daily skin rituals with hard-working skincare products. The iconic moisturiser, which sells one every two minutes, still inspires every skincare product Charlotte creates.

Magic Cream, £75, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte said: "When developing my new Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, I wanted to create a quick and easy targeted serum to improve skin’s outward appearance, making it more glowing, hydrated and youthful-looking, whilst also enhancing skin texture for smooth makeup application."

RELATED: How to do your own wedding makeup

Probably the most exciting part of this new product has to be the crystal energy within it. Inspired by holistic wellbeing and the healing frequency of light and energy Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir is infused with a crystal complex of moonstone, ruby, rose quartz, crystal quartz and amethyst.

Here's what the crystals really mean…

Moonstone – traditionally known for calm and peace

Ruby – traditionally known for passion, protection and prosperity

Rose Quartz – traditionally known for love

Crystal Quartz – traditionally known for purity

Amethyst – traditionally known for empowering, uplifting and soothing

MORE: Follow Victoria Beckham's lead and find out how crystals can boost your wellbeing

“My approach to skincare has always been holistic and scientific," Charlotte says. "The power of beauty comes from the magic within! While developing my supercharged serum with scientists, I wanted to ensure that my expert, science formulated formula captured not only the latest innovations in technology and the best of modern biocosmetic science but also the spiritual/mystical power of crystals. While I was developing my supercharged serum I was inspired by the myths and legends that suggest crystals have powerful properties. For centuries, people have carried them with them and kept them in their homes, due to their belief that they radiate a positive, pure and glowing energy. I have infused my innovative new serum solution with a magical crystal complex."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.