Collagen is the foundation of a youthful complexion. Think of it like building blocks – the more you have, the firmer your skin; the less you have, the more creases and lines you'll see. It stands to reason, then, that beauty brands have invested an enormous amount of capital in such a commodity. From drinks to capsules, here's everything you need to know about collagen supplements, and the very best to try now.

What is collagen?

Collagen is one of the most abundant proteins in your body. It works by strengthening the skin and promoting elasticity and hydration, while collagen synthesis reduces at a rate of 1.5% a year after the age of 25 – at which point, signs of ageing will become more visible. Besides ageing, UV exposure and environmental stressors such as smoking and alcohol can cause a decline in collagen production. It also acts as the glue that holds ligaments, joints and bones together.

What are the benefits of collagen supplements?

Several studies have shown that collagen supplements can slow the ageing process, but inconsistency will hinder results. A study in the Natural Medicine Journal proved that women who took a collagen supplement saw a significant improvement in hyperpigmentation spots and pore size after six months, and Skinade ambassador Paul Banwell concurs that collagen supplements should be taken for a minimum of 30 days to see a difference. Bedding into a regular routine of consumption is vital, but science shows promising evidence for those who maintain one.

Best collagen supplements to try

The collagen drink with a celebrity clientele

Skinade 30 day course, £115,

Skinade counts Victoria Beckham, Millie Mackintosh and Kardashian hair stylist Jen Atkin among its fans. Each bottle contains 7000mg of high grade collagen peptides with no artificial colours of flavouring and less than 35 calories. While it doesn’t come cheap, it's scientifically proven that liquids are more readily absorbed than solids (though this is not prescriptive), and Skinade's loyal celebrity following confirms its credentials.

The collagen powder that doesn't leave a strange taste

Vida Glow Marine Collagen peach powder, £33,

Vida Glow's Marine Collagen is favoured for its low molecule weight hydrolysed collagen, giving it a 90% absorption rate. In other words, it'll get into your bloodstream and to all the necessary organs faster and quicker than other sources. The brand offers various flavours, including an original taste-less blend.

The collagen capsules created by a world famous makeup artist

Evolution_18 Beauty Glow 60 Capsules, £15,

World-renowned make-up artist Bobbi Brown launched her wellness venture, Evolution_18, shortly after stepping aside from her eponymous label in 2016. Skeptics erred on the side of caution with claims her expertise was on the exterior (i.e. what we put on our face as opposed to inside), but her range of collagen supplements have well and truly put paid to concerns. The Evolution_18 Glow Capsules contain a potent blend of vitamins, hyaluronic acid and grape seed extract that helps repair skin and improve texture and radiance.

