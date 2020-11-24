We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge has beautiful skin with a healthy glow, and it's said that she likes to stick to natural skincare products to achieve it.

In fact, Kate is thought to be a big fan of Trilogy's Organic Rosehip Oil - a product that she came to love while she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte.

MORE: The skincare products Kate Middleton uses to look fantastic on Zoom calls

US Weekly reported at the time that the royal wanted to avoid harmful chemicals during her pregnancy, and liked the plumping effect of the oil on her skin. Plus, her mother Carole Middleton also used and loved the product.

Loading the player...



WATCH: More royal beauty hacks from Kate, Meghan and more

Rosehip oil can help with everything from minimising the appearance of scars to reducing inflammation, as well as brightening and moisturising the skin - so we're not surprised Kate loves it so much!

Trilogy rosehip oil rollerball, £11.50, Look Fantastic

Other beauty products that the Duchess is known to love include the Clarins Lip Perfectors, confirmed when she was spotted reaching into her handbag for a tube of it during a visit to Wimbledon in 2019.

MORE: No-one rocks a bold lip like the Queen! See her epic lipstick collection

And while the royal family's hair and makeup secrets are pretty locked down, it's well-known that the Queen is a firm fan of Elizabeth Arden, while the Duchess of Sussex has spoken in the past of her love of Wella Professionals Hair Oil.

Meghan has revealed she loves Wella hair oil

She told Beauty Banter in 2018: "It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable. I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post bath."

GET SHOPPING: Your Christmas gift guide for 2020

That's good news, then, because HELLO! has teamed up with Latest In Beauty to give our readers the right royal treatment - our new beauty box is packed with a lineup of 11 Duchess-approved products spanning skincare, body, fragrance and hair.

HELLO! The Royal Treatment Beauty Box, £38 (worth £114), Latest in Beauty

Inside you'll find Kate's favourite rosehip oil as well as Meghan's cult hair treatment, plus some luxurious royal warrant-holders to make your bathroom feel like a palace. You're welcome!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.