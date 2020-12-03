11 beauty products Jennifer Aniston can’t live without

We all know that Jennifer Aniston’s beauty icon status started with a haircut. When she rose to fame on Friends, her blonde hairstyle, affectionately dubbed “The Rachel” for her character on the hit '90s TV show - instantly became iconic, and fans scrambled to get the look.

The must-have hairstyle turned her into an instant trendsetter, but now the Morning Show star sets trends in her own unique way. Rather than opting for eye-popping red carpet looks and hair switch-ups every other month, Jennifer tends to keep her beauty looks consistent and with an understated glam at red carpet events and in everyday life.

RELATED : This photo of Jennifer Aniston’s washboard abs will wow you

The 51-year-old doesn't always spill her beauty secrets, but every now and then she reveals her skincare heroes. So, we rounded up a few of the beauty products she swears by (and some of the stories behind them) to make her faves easier to find. From a splurge-worthy luxe gold sculpting bar to a facial cleansing bar that costs less than $10, take a peek at what the starlet loves to use in her beauty regimen.

Jennifer told Vogue she swears by pro makeup artist Jennifer Dempsey’s Gold Sculpting Bar, which helps tone, lift, and contour the skin. It’s also great for reviving tired, puffy skin around the eyes.

Jiliann Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar, $195, Violet Grey

She also is a big fan of facialist Melanie Simon's ZIIP nano current device. "I have never seen such a result from a little machine like that," she revealed. The wireless, gold-rimmed device delivers the benefits of an electrical nano-current facial at home, and when used regularly with the ZIIP Conductive Gel treatment, can help prevent and reverse signs of aging, decrease on-set acne, smooth the eye area and promote supple glowing skin.

Melanie Simon's ZIIP Nano Current Device, $495, Violet Grey

MORE: Jennifer Aniston shared some exciting news with fans and we couldn’t be more thrilled

Much like her wardrobe, Jennifer’s beauty routine is a mix of high and low. The actress told Forbes in 2015 that her skincare routine is "actually quite simple.” She continued, “It’s been pretty much the same routine for a long time since I'm a creature of habit. I wash my face with my Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar, and then I usually use a toner, whatever toner of the month I'm using. And serum, depending on what serum I'm using at the time."

Neutrogena Facial Cleansing Bar, $3.49, Amazon

The Hollywood star added: "I would say do a scrub three times a week to really get your skin clean. Hydrate—obviously drink, drink, drink lots of water. And moisturize. And I’m going to throw a fourth one in and say sleep."

Those budget-friendly products also come in handy when she’s doing spay days at home. The Aveeno spokeswoman told Shape in 2017, “Sunday is my spa day.” She added, “I usually do a little mini-facial time where I just give myself a good scrub, use a mask, and then the Aveeno Positively Radiant Hydrating Facial Moisturizer. I leave it on overnight and when I wake up I have that dewy, glowing, twinkling skin."

Aveeno Overnight Hydrating Facial Moisturizer, $13.89, Amazon

As for that facial scrub, in 2014 Jennifer told Women's Health she suggests doing, "a scrub three times a week to really get your skin clean." She added that she likes the Aveeno Skin Brightening Daily Scrub.

MORE: Inside Jennifer Aniston’s stunning Beverly Hills home

Moisturizing daily and sunscreen are also key, Jennifer told Forbes. "I use my Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer, which has SPF 15 — I usually mix that into Aveeno sunscreen. So I mix them together and put them on my face; psychologically, it doesn't make me feel like I'm loading on layers and layers of cream. That's about it!"

Sunbathing is one of her biggest vices, Jennifer told Refinery29 in 2017, so she considers Aveeno SPF 50 sunscreen a huge skincare essential. She also uses aloe vera from her garden after sunbathing.

Jennifer Aniston wearing 111SKIN mask

The actress’s skincare regimen also includes high tech tools. When Vogue asked how she manages to look so great in the wee hours of the morning, she replied “eye masks and cryo sticks”. The Georgia Louis Cryo Facial Freeze Tool is a popular cryo stick. After sitting in the freezer overnight, the tools will help improve and regulate blood circulation, calm inflamed skin, and tighten pores. For eye masks, Shiseido’s Benefiance Wrinkle Resist24 Pure Retinol Express Smoothing Eye Mask is a celeb fave, thanks to its ability to smooth crow’s feet and plump fine lines.

Georgia Louise Cyro Face Tools, $125, Revolve

As for the beauty products she buys over and over again, Jennifer told Refinery29, “I love the L’Oréal Lash Out Mascara.” She also can’t get enough of face masks. "There are so many wonderful ones out there,” she continued, adding, “Charlotte Tilbury has a great one right now.” She also loves 111 Skin’s Anti Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask, she shared on Instagram.

111 SKIN Anti-Blemish Bio Cellulose Facial Mask Five Pack, $135, Dermstore

So there you have it - getting the Jen-An glow is just a handful of products away. 'The Rachel' haircut is merely optional.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.