Victoria Beckham, Jennifer Aniston and Kim Kardashian are all obsessed with this cult moisturiser

You may have seen the signature blue and bronze bottles gracing #shelfies or heard Victoria Beckham namedrop the brand as her holy grail – so much so that she collaborated with them to launch her own skincare line. But why do A-listers love Augustinus Bader and its cult moisturiser?

Founded by a world-leading stem cell specialist, the brand has rapidly become a celebrity favourite, counting VB, Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie and Gigi Hadid among its fans. And last February a panel of more than 300 beauty industry pros voted The Cream as Women’s Wear Daily’s Greatest Skincare Product of All Time, adding to the huge 52 awards it has won in the 40 months since launch.

The brand's blue and bronze bottles grace many an Instagram feed

Backed by three decades of research, the brand was founded by Professor Augustinus Bader, a German biomedical scientist and physician. Having closely studied the technologies that activate the body’s capacity to heal from wounds without surgery or skin grafts, Bader created a covetable line of skincare and body products that stimulate cellular renewal to dramatically improve the complexion.

Irina Shayk stars in the brand's campaign

Enter his hero product: The Cream – a light, refreshing and deeply hydrating moisturiser which promises to leave skin supple, plump and smooth. Using Bader’s trademarked TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex), it guides key nutrients and natural ingredients into the skin to encourage an even and glowing complexion. This wonder product also defends against damage from environmental aggressors like pollution and UV rays to build a stronger and more resilient skin barrier, promoting better skin health and radiance overall.

Also sure to give you a Hollywood glow are The Cleansing Balm, a rich and nourishing spa-worthy treat which melts across the skin to dissolve makeup and impurities, and The Face Oil, a fast-absorbing formula to instantly hydrate. Products in the range are vegan and gluten free, and without parabens, fragrance, SLS and mineral oil which can each irritate sensitive skin.

Because the brand believes in the beauty of giving back, it has founded a new campaign to help others. 5% of every online order will be donated to a charity of your choice, meaning you can look good and do good in the process.

When purchasing from the Augustinus Bader website, select from the categories of human rights, medical research, child protection or environmental causes, then your favourite charity from the shortlist. The brand will donate 5% of your order value directly to that philanthropic cause. Now that’s a reason to treat ourselves – not that we needed an excuse…

