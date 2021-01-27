Jennifer Aniston loves this sculpting face tool for her youthful skin

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We all need to know what Jennifer Aniston's beauty secret is, right?

The actress always looks fabulous, and what about that glowing skin? Jen-An has that fresh, plump look we're all after - and there's one tool she loves to use to give her complexion a boost.

Jennifer has previously revealed that she loves to use a sculpting tool created by her friend and makeup artist Jillian Dempsey - telling InStyle: "It feels so damn good to put oil on your face and just roll."

Jennifer sculpts her skin with a vibrating tool

The gadget in question is the Gold Sculpting Bar from Jillian's beauty brand, which has also been touted by the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow and Naomi Watts.

Jillian Dempsey Gold Bar, £185 / $220, Harvey Nichols

Jillian herself told HELLO!: "I don't really do makeup unless I have a few minutes to do the gold bar. Before the red carpet, people arrive after a boozy night or they're stressed out – not everyone arrives with a face that's ready go.

She adds: "It uses subtle vibrations to temporarily lift skin and sculpt the jawline. Trace it over your face in upward strokes – so it's going against gravity – to get the lifting effect. I like to go from the jowl, where the frown lines are, and move diagonally up toward the ear and temples to contour."

Meanwhile, Gwyneth has dubbed it her "little face vibrator" that gives her an "all natural home style face lift," while Naomi once said on Instagram: "Always important to remove the jowls with @jilliandempsey #goldbar!"

And what about Jennifer's other beauty tips? The Friends favourite relies on her A-list facials, and also loves her Aveeno body moisturiser, which she has previously revealed she's used since she was just 15.

Jennifer loves Vital Proteins collagen supplements, too

Ms Aniston also raves about collagen supplements, and announced in November that that she had been appointed Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins.

"I've always been an advocate for finding wellness from the inside out - and I'm so happy to share the importance of collagen," she said at the time.

