3 Royal Ascot fashion trends you need to have on your radar this year

These are the key race day trends to incorporate into your SS23 wardrobe

Glossy-coated equines, jubilant cheers and, most importantly, sartorial splendour. Each year, Royal Ascot delights fashion fans with its stylish crop of attendees, and 2023's version of the iconic flat racing event posed no exception.

The dress code may be modest, but that doesn't mean guests have to shy away from high octane glamour. In fact, Ascot lends itself to a splash of drama, especially in the accessory department.

Now that we've just about soaked up all the killer 'fits, it's time to take a closer look at the key trends that dominated the racecourse. With more weddings, garden parties and race day fixtures on the horizon, consider what you can incorporate into your wardrobe this season for an Ascot-inspired style injection.

Hello! Fashion shares the 2023 Royal Ascot fashion trends to have on your SS23 radar:

Barbiecore

© Getty Barbiecore took Ascot by storm this year

Margot Robbie still has us enchanted by her punchy pinks – and seemingly Ascot's stylish guests are on board too. Saccharine and stand-out, pink is the shade du jour and it's time to amp up your colour palette accordingly. Yoanna Hanbury, wife of British polo player Charlie Hanbury, went super feminine with a bow tie jumpsuit from Suzannah London and style influencer Sarah Soulsby brought major sleeve volume. Want to take the trend for a more muted spin? We've fallen head over heels for fashion editor Flora MacDonald Johnston's pale pink number by Huishan Zhang.

All-white

© Getty White was one of the key colour trends

Many Ascot guests rocked up the racecourse in a single shade from head to toe. One of the key hues this year was pristine white, giving off super crisp, clean air. Model Hana Cross looked elegant in a bias-cut bow dress, as did Sabrina Elba, model and wife of Idris Elba, who opted for a fitted tweed number. Milliner Lisa Tan brought a splash of texture via a headband which she styled alongside a pleated shirt dress with an embellished collar.

Statement headbands

© Getty Statement headbands were out in full force

Several Ascot attendees strayed from the conventional fascinator in favour of a statement headband. The 1980s Sloane Ranger brigade would have been wild with accessory lust. Princess Beatrice did her mother proud in a padded pink piece, Princess Alexandra's daughter Zenouska Mowatt opted for verdant green velvet from Rachel Trevor Morgan and style influencer Stephanie Waxberg looked glorious in a white statement piece from Emily-London Headwear.