The Poosh founder is redefining maternity fashion, one outfit at a time…

Elasticated waistband? Kourtney Kardashian is having none of it.

The eldest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is turning maternity fashion on its head, and we are totally here for it.

Like Rihanna, the entrepreneur and reality star is Poosh-ing the boundaries, and pointedly swerving the pregnancy fashion archetype, avoiding stretchy smock dresses and the like, in favour of her own edgy apparel.

Challenging society's perception of what it is to be a pregnant woman has never looked so stylish. Clearly, the 44-year-old is abiding by her rules, and her rules only. From skin-tight sheers and vibrant sportswear to statement hues, Kourtney is racking up an impressive repertoire of maternity 'fits – and there are still a fair few months to go until she is due to give birth.

Hello! Fashion shares Kourtney Kardashian's best pregnancy fashion moments:

Cookie Monster cute

Kourtney poked fun at her own 'fit recently with a cookie-related caption, likely referring to the Cookie Monster-reminiscent bright blue hue. But we couldn't help but applaud her daring LaQuan Smith ensemble and silver peep-toe mules.

The LBMD

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash Kourtney rocking a tight-fitting black dress

We're coining the phrase "little black maternity dress", and welcoming Kourtney as our muse. The 44-year-old styled her figure-skimming staple with a sleek high ponytail.

Sports chic

© Getty Kourtney and Travis looking every inch the happy couple

Kourtney repped the baggy sports jersey on the streets of New York as she strolled hand in hand with her husband Travis Barker. The Poosh founder styled an oversized piece as a mini dress, complete with a drawstring toggle at the hem for a slightly gorpy touch.

Think pink

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash The Poosh founder embracing pink on holiday

Kourtney championed a bright bubblegum pink hue in a cut-out beach dress during a trip to Hawaii to celebrate her daughter Penelope's 11th birthday.

Utilitarian cool

© Getty Kourtney putting her own spin on the maternity classic, dungarees

The reality star rocked a pregnancy style classic, dungarees, on the streets of New York. She layered her white, baggy Carhartt all-in-one over a black graphic T-shirt and topped things off with clean, pointy boots.

Metallic moment

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash The eldest Kardashian sister looking splendid in silver

The entrepreneur opted for lustrous metallics, wearing a textured silver shirt open with a smooth Chanel top-handle bag and rectangular shades.

Sheer delight

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash The reality star opted for a see-through lace mini

Kourtney brought a gothic air to her maternity wardrobe by styling a lace, sheer mini dress alongside a glossy, leather coat, knee-high boots and a 90s-esque choker.