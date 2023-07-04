Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian looks phenomenal in hot pink string bikini in poolside photos

Kourtney Kardashian has switched off for the Independence Day weekend, and it looks like she's having a wonderful time!

The pregnant star, 44, took to Instagram on Monday night to share some stunning photos of her relaxing outside in the sun with her friend, TikTok star Addison Rae.

The Kardashians star displayed her blossoming baby bump in a pink string bikini, teaming the swimsuit with a pair of vintage sunglasses and a denim bucket hat.

Kourtney and Addison - who looked equally stylish dressed in a matching bikini - posed outside by the pool in what looks to be the reality star's backyard.

The mother-of-three announced the happy news of her pregnancy - her first child with husband Travis Barker - at the Blink 182 star's concert last month.

In iconic fashion, Kourtney stood in the crowds while holding up a sign that read "Travis, I'm pregnant!" She was joined by her ten-year-old daughter Peneleope during the special moment, which has since gone viral, while plenty of memes have also been recreated using the photo of Kourtney holding up her sign.

The doting mom shared a series of pictures of the pregnancy announcement on her social media too, writing alongside them: "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!! " she wrote, alongside a slew of emojis, including love hearts, pregnant women and emotional eyed smiley faces.

The star has been documenting her journey to pregnancy over the past year, making the news even more joyful.

Most recently, Kourtney and Travis hosted a star-studded baby shower at their home in Calabasas, where they used the opportunity to do a gender reveal too.

The couple found out that they were having a baby boy, and have since revealed that they have chosen the moniker for their child. Kourtney and Travis - who are known as Kravis to fans - pulled out all the stops for their baby shower too.

Photos shared on Kourtney's lifestyle brand Poosh's Instagram account give fans a glimpse into the occasion, which featured a table complete with a baby gender reveal station, and a piece of personalized artwork that had been created especially for the day.

The colorful illustration had the words Baby Barker World Tour, with special guest Kravis. A drum set, roses and baby blocks all featured.

Another section of the table featured disposable cameras, where guests were asked to take photos from the day and write a note as a keepsake for the baby.

The baby will be doted on by their large family. Kourtney is already a mom-of-three, sharing children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight, with ex Scott Disick.

© Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian displayed her baby bump in a bikini one week after announcing her pregnancy

Travis, meanwhile, shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a doting stepfather to Shanna's daughter Atiana, 24, whose father is Oscar De La Hoya.

Baby Kravis will also be Kris Jenner's youngest grandchild - with the famous momager already a doting grandmother to 12 grandchildren, who affectionately call her Lovey.

