Kourtney Kardashian shows off blossoming baby bump in Barbie-inspired look

Kourtney Kardashian is just one of many celebrities embracing the Barbiecore trend right now. Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 44-year-old showed off her blossoming baby bump in a raspberry-coloured co-ord that screams Barbie.

© Instagram Kourtney nailed Barbiecore in the prettiest pink co-ord

Looking oh-so-chic as she posed for a mirror selfie, Kourtney teamed her oversized biker jacket and cargo 'Jorts' with a black bodysuit and knee-high boots. Polishing off her ultra-glam look, the TV star swept her hair into a low ponytail and accessorized with tinted shades.

Jorts are having a moment right now, and Kourtney's lifestyle brand Poosh has been giving fans tips on how to style them. Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Nicola Peltz are also loving the summer trend.

For those wondering, Jort is a portmanteau of jeans and shorts. They are mid-length, often finishing on the knee, and (as with many fashion trends right now) are completely retro.

Over the last few weeks, Kourtney has been inspiring fans with her cool maternity style on social media. Back in July, The Kardashians star posted a carousel of "lost and found" photos of her favourite fashion moments, and they're all incredibly chic.

© Instagram Kourtney has the coolest maternity style

From Kourtney's double denim combo to her figure-hugging black jumpsuit and metallic two-piece, we're obsessed with all of her outfits. Clearly, the mom-of-three is embracing her baby bump, rather than hiding it.

While Kourtney is already a proud parent to her three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign – whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick – the A-lister's latest addition will be her first child with her husband, Travis Barker.

Kourtney and Travis can't wait to meet their baby son

Travis is also a parent to three children. He shares a daughter, Alabama, and son Landon, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and he remains extremely close to his former stepdaughter, Atiana, whom Shanna welcomed with ex-fiancé and boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Together, Kourtney and Travis have created the most beautiful blended family, with all of their children appearing on The Kardashians at one time or another.

MORE: Travis Barker's unique baby name idea gets shut down by daughter Alabama Barker

READ: Kourtney Kardashian opens doors into daughter Penelope's extravagant birthday celebrations in Hawaii

Kourtney and Travis – who tied the knot in May 2022 – recently confirmed that they'll be welcoming a son, which they announced with a gender reveal at their epic baby shower at the beginning of July.

Photos shared on Poosh gave fans a glimpse into the celebratory day, that was attended by Kourtney's famous family, as well as many of the couple's friends.

Pictures revealed gothic cookies in the shape of love hearts spelling out the word 'Mom' as well as microphones - a nod to Travis' music career. There was also a table with a baby gender reveal station, where guests were asked to pick a pink or a blue wristband.

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unique baby gender reveal

After the gender reveal took place later on in the night, blue ribbon decorated the trees outside the couple's Calabasas home, which was the final photo shared on the feed.