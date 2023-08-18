Nicola Peltz shares her number one product for clear, healthy skin

When pictures of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's gorgeous Palm Beach wedding went viral in 2022, there was (and still is) one question on everyone's lips. Well, it was on mine - what skincare does she use?

At 28, it's not surprising that Nicola's skin is without wrinkles and age spots but she claims to suffer from the occasional breakout and sensitivity. Her skin-spiration? Her mum: "My mum looks insane, she's so beautiful and her skin is so good. Her advice to me is number one, stay out of the sun. Avoid the sun at all costs!," she revealed to Vogue.

MORE: Nicola Peltz rocks jorts for a special family occasion

READ: Victoria Beckham just gave this major 90s beauty trend the chicest upgrade

Nicola always seems to rock perfect skin so, as a beauty editor with a piqued interest and nosy disposition, I went in search of exactly what Nicola uses everyday.

© Instagram @nicolaannepeltzbeckham

What skincare does Nicola Peltz use?

It'll come as no shock to you that Nicola swears by a lot of mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's eponymous skincare line but she particularly favours the VB x Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum. Light but hydrating, Nicola says, "This stuff is insane. All of Victoria's products are so good for your skin but they also enhance the way your makeup looks which is sometimes really tricky."

VB x Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum

I am still obsessed with this collaboration between Professor Augustinus Bader and Victoria. Simply put, this serum is sensational skin in a bottle. Powered with Professor Bader's patented TFC8® complex, backed by 30 years of stem-cell research, it brings dull skin back to life and restores luminosity. £184 AT VICTORIA BECKHAM BEAUTY

At nearly £200 a pop it's not exactly an affordable product but this liquid gold serum takes skin from dull and drab to luminous without ever feeling of stickiness or greasy.

It's enriched with lots of skin-boosting amino acids to promote soft, supple healthy skin and frankly, every drop is worth its weight in gold. If you haven't tried it yet and want to give it a go, we suggest moving quickly as it continuously sells out when restocked.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.