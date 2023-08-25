Sofia Richie's lavish Birthday Party featured two glamorous dresses, a custom cake, and Jo Malone goodie bags

Sofia Richie, nascent fashion icon and soon to be designer, celebrated her 25th birthday with an extravagant soirée that left her fans in awe.

The day featured not one, but two stunning outfits, a bespoke birthday cake, and luxurious Jo Malone goodie bags that ensured her celebration was a truly unforgettable affair.

For the festivities, Sofia Richie marked the occasion in two remarkable ensembles that showcased her imitable sense of style. The poster-girl for ‘Quiet Luxury’ kicked off the day in a breathtaking paisley halter dress, a chic and flattering piece that exuded an aura of sophistication.

The socialite wore a backless dress for the first half of her birthday celebrations

As for her evening ‘fit, Sofia changed into her second outfit – a show-stopping red knit halter top paired with a silver plisse midi skirt. Both outfits are thought to be carefully curated by long-time stylist and family friend Liat Baruch to reflect Sofia's ‘timeless’ fashion-forward personality, which has seen her become something of an antidote to the current Gen Z-induced Y2K style rut.

No birthday celebration is complete without a delectable centrepiece, and Sofia's party was no exception. Amidst the plethora of pink flowers a custom-made cake stole the spotlight, reflecting her unique tastes. The cake featured a photo of the newlywed and her husband Eliot Grainge. It was also adorned with photos that showcased a few of the LA natives' favourite things, including; her dogs, sunflowers, matcha lattes and of course… Chanel ballet flats.

Sofia shared a photo of her quirky cake on Instagram

To elevate the experience for her guests, Sofia Richie ensured that they were treated to luxurious Jo Malone goodie bags. The British fragrance brand, which Sofia credits her mother in law for introducing her to, has become synonymous with at-home elegance and provided a selection of products that complemented the event's opulent atmosphere.

The fashion icon treated her guests to Jo Malone goodie bags

As expected from the sartorially savvy socialite, Sofia Richie's birthday celebration was a testament to her style. It’s evident that Sofia's bash not only celebrated another year of her (let’s admit it, rather enviable) life but had also set a new standard for extravagant and memorable celebrations.