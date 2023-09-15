Millie Bobby Brown stuns in a tie-dye maxi for day out with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

The Stranger Things star stepped out in New York on Thursday

Millie Bobby Brown is currently in her experimental style era, and it's a total joy for fashion fanatics to watch.

The 19-year-old actress and author's personal style has flourished since her Stranger Things debut seven years ago, and she has sported a multitude of captivating, versatile looks this summer. From her recent hairdo that made her almost unrecognisable, to her ethereal engagement outfit, each ensemble has boasted a totally different style agenda, and she’s nailed it every time.

After a slew of excellent looks on a press tour in London earlier this week to promote her debut novel, Nineteen Steps, Millie stepped out in New York with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi in a street style look that gave the classic tie-dye a cool-girl makeover.

© NDZ/Star Max Millie and Jake Bongiovi enjoyed a day out in New York City

She wore the ‘Tie Dye Dress’ from British brand Joseph, and it’s perfect for the transitional weather period. Crafted from merino wool, the high neck, long-sleeved maxi is a thin knitted dress that can effortlessly be layered up when the cold weather finally arrives (a long trench or a jumper tied around the shoulders would be our top tip).

Millie paired it with fresh white mules to elevate her outfit, oversized sunglasses and the coolest denim-effect box bag from Louis Vuitton.

© MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin Millie wore a bodycon dress from British label Joseph

Though Millie’s clutch is from the French fashion house's SS17 collection, she’s actually bang on trend with her bag of choice. At Copenhagen Fashion Week’s SS24 shows in August, denim accessories were one of the biggest street style trends. Fashionistas are taking 90s nostalgia one step further than wearing double denim and sporting a plethora of denim accessories. From Chanel bags to Jimmy Choo over-the-knee boots, the denim effect is in full swing.

© Dorotheum Louis Vuitton 'Petite Mille' from its SS17 collection

Her outfit wasn’t the only thing we were swooning over: vino-red hues are dominating manicure agendas right now, with celebs including Alexa Chung, Blake Lively and Lily James opting for autumnal burgundy shades. Millie, however, proved that classic French tips are versatile and chic enough to wear at all year round.

She's a budding style icon and we can't get enough-