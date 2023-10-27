Victoria Beckham reveals which perfume suits her current mood

We always knew her scent of choice would be something to reflect her sophisticated nature, and we were right.

Late last month, Victoria Beckham launched a 3-piece fragrance collection under her self-titled beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. Each scent was formulated by the former Spice Girl to channel different eras of her life, reflecting on places and experiences that have shaped who she is as a woman.

The three genderless scents include San Ysidro Drive (a rose and saffron mix which is an ode to California), Suite 302 (a masculine black leather and tobacco formulation a homage to her party days in Paris) and Portofino ‘97 (an amber and patchouli blend sweetly named after her first romantic vacation with David.)

But what scent does Vic use?

The fashion mogul and global icon took to TikTok yesterday to explain how she chooses her scent for different occasions. Whilst getting ready to go out for dinner in Miami with husband David and children, Harper, Romeo, Cruz and Brooklyn, Victoria expressed how much she loves her new perfume range and how she wears it.

“I love how there are three to choose from, depending on who I’m with, where I’m going and what kind of mood I’m in. Tonight I am going for San Ysidro Drive. Now, what I love about this fragrance is that I do love a rose, but I can find sometimes that rose fragrances can be a bit too sweet and a bit too feminine. So what I love about San Ysidro Drive is that it is a saffron mixed with a rose, with a woody undertone, which makes it a little bit more masculine. And I love it. I really do. It’s feeling like my mood tonight.”

All three scents from Victoria Beckham Beauty

Although there are only three scents in the collection at this stage, we're certain that more will be introduced in future, as fans of the beauty brand declare their love for the range in her comment section.