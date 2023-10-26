You can now smell exactly like Beyoncé - here's how

Often, fashionistas leave their fans in the lurch after announcing a new product or business venture, withholding information for weeks or months to follow. (We’re looking at you, Sofia Richie and your upcoming fashion label.)

But not Beyoncé. The global superstar, fashion designer and beauty entrepreneur announced Beyoncé Parfums’ latest fragrance, 'Cé Noir', on Tuesday. Less than one day later, she took to Instagram to share a personal video telling us everything we needed to know and more about the fragrance that will be available in November.

The Formation singer shared an “unboxing” video (proving she is truly in her social media It-girl era) with her 318m followers, saying: “It’s finally here after years of work.”

Looking as effortlessly glamorous as always, Bey sat in a black vest top and drawstring trousers with her long blonde tresses loosely curled. Although she showed off the packaging, she created the video in black and white, leaving the final details to the imagination.

“I wanted something to be monolithic, she explains. "And I wanted something to have a little intimacy, so right here you can see inside the soul of the perfume,” alluding to the transparent keyhole on the bottle.

She then doused it on herself, saying: “I actually sprayed this during the show [her Renaissance world tour] a few times, gotta keep it fresh.”

What does Cé Noir smell like?

Though we have no doubt many of her super fans will purchase blindly because, well, it’s Beyoncé, the fragrance “features top notes of clementine and golden honey, heart notes of rose absolute and jasmine sambac, and base notes of Namibian myrrh and golden amber,” according to Billboard.

She then finishes the video by saying with “Cé Noir, say no more” - the coolest unofficial tagline ever.

We know what’s going on our Christmas wishlist immediately…