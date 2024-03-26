Nicola Peltz's self-care ritual is the total opposite to Victoria Beckham's

Nicola Peltz often takes inspiration from her mother-in-law in both the fashion and beauty departments (we would too, if our MIL was Victoria Beckham).

Whether it's wearing the same accessories, pieces from VB's 90s wardrobe or using Victoria Beckham Beauty products in her makeup routine, the 29-year-old actress, director and wife of the oldest Beckham offspring Brooklyn is constantly championing Victoria's brand's products and her iconic style agenda.

In a rare 'total opposites' moment, Nicola's self-care routine completely contrasts her mother-in-law's, who proved this weekend that her step-by-step process is seriously extra.

Nicola shared a TikTok video showcasing her short and sweet skincare ritual perfect for those who favour laid-back pampering.

Wearing a cosy crew neck jumper and a 90s VB-approved chunky white headband to keep her hair out of her face, Nicola simply wore a cream face mask, lay vertically on a sofa and cuddled one of her adorable puppies.

Victoria on the other hand showcased her extensive "self-care Sunday" routine - from a face mask and an LED light to serums from her own brand's collaboration with Augustine Bader, the former Spice Girl proved that she is a force to be reckoned with in the skincare department.

Victoria's caption gave extensive details on her products and vigorous routine, whereas Nicola captioned her 12-second TikTok video "my 3 legged baby gurllll" and replied to a comment that asked which products she used simply with "Elemis".

Unsurprisingly, Nicola still swears by VB's skincare products as much as she does her make up, particularly the Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum. In a beauty tips video with Vogue, Nicola said: "This stuff is insane. All of Victoria's products are so good for your skin but they also enhance the way your makeup looks which is sometimes really tricky.".

Victoria acknowledged in her Instagram video that such an extensive routine can be difficult because life is busy - so if you're on a time limit, we recommend taking a leaf out of Nicola's book...