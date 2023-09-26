Victoria Beckham is releasing a perfume line – here's what you need to know

The beauty brand founder is set to debut three fragrances inspired by her personal life

Ever wondered what Victoria Beckham smells like? Now there's no need for speculation.

The former Spice Girl recently shared some super exciting news that will have fans of her eponymous beauty brand poised over the online checkout come Friday morning.

The 49-year-old has already formulated her own skincare and makeup products, and now Victoria Beckham Beauty is venturing into perfume.

Three unisex Eau de Parfums, all inspired by significant moments in Victoria's personal life, are set to launch on September 29, and we seriously can't wait to catch a trace of her latest creations.

READ: Here's why Victoria Beckham's contour hack is worth a try

As a lifelong scent obsessive, Victoria revealed she had always dreamt of creating perfume, saying: "I would say these three fragrances are my version of an autobiography."

Crafted in partnership with renowned French perfumer Jérôme Epinette, the scents 'Portofino '97', 'Suite 302' and 'San Ysidro Drive' are each richly reminiscent of a particular moment in the fashion designer's personal history, spanning "a very true love story between me and my husband, our travels and my self acceptance journey".

MORE: Victoria Beckham breaks down her makeup routine and this product is her 'all-time favourite'

READ: The Queen received this iconic Chanel perfume for her 29th birthday

Portofino '97 - Victoria Beckham Beauty

'Portofino '97' is evocative of the period when Victoria and David first started dating in their early twenties, when their romance was under wraps.

Their first secret getaway to the Italian Riviera is captured by a fresh, enticing blend of Calabrian bergamot and black pepper with notes of amber, patchouli and vetiver running through, harking back to the Beckhams' early infatuation.

RELATED: & Other Stories has released an oversized blazer that Victoria Beckham would love

MORE: The best wedding perfumes for chic brides

'Suite 203' recalls lavish anniversary trips to Paris, away from prying eyes, whereas 'San Ysidro Drive' references a later moment in their story, around the time of their family's relocation to the Pacific Coast.

Time to give our fragrance library a Beckham-inspired update...