Riley Keough Stuns in Priscilla Presley Inspired Dark Hair Transformation

Riley Keough, the illustrious granddaughter of the 'King of Rock 'n' Roll', Elvis Presley, made waves at the Academy Women's Luncheon held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California.

At the event hosted by Chanel on November 9, the star of Daisy Jones & The Six not only captivated onlookers with her undeniable charisma but also turned heads with a striking transformation that seemed to pay homage to her iconic grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

Riley unveiled a bold departure from her usual auburn locks, as she debuted a chic and sophisticated dark hair transformation. The change was nothing short of a tribute to the timeless hairstyle once favoured by Priscilla, known for her dark, luscious mane during her reign as Mrs Presley.

Clad in a mesmerising Chanel ensemble, Keough radiated confidence and poise, channelling the Hollywood glamour spirit of the event. The contrast between her pastel outfit and the newfound darker hue added a layer of mystery and allure to her overall presence, creating a stark visual contrast. The resemblance to Priscilla’s signature look reminded us of her family's legacy, while asserting her individuality in the world of fashion and entertainment.

© Jon Kopaloff Riley Keough sported a raven hued blowdry at the Chanel event

As the grandchild of Elvis Presley, Riley Keough has continuously carved her own path in the entertainment industry. The American actress marked her entry into feature films with a supporting role in the musical biopic The Runaways, where she portrayed the character of Marie Currie. Following her debut, Keough took on a leading role in the independent thriller The Good Doctor before securing a part in Steven Soderbergh's comedy Magic Mike.

© Virgil Apger/Mgm/Kobal/Shutterstock Priscilla Presley married Elvis in 1967

The hair transformation has only made us more excited to watch Priscilla. The movie Elvis gained immense popularity upon its 2022 theatre release. However, in 2023, a new Elvis-inspired film takes the spotlight. Directed by Sodia Coppola, Priscilla shifts focus to Elvis Presley's counterpart and long-time partner. The film delves into Priscilla's life, exploring the significant attention she garnered while married to the rockstar in the 1960s and navigating her personal journey simultaneously.