Harry Styles’s Buzzcut Finally Has an Explanation

Harry Styles has followed in the fashionable footsteps of Dua Lipa and Megan Fox this autumn and marked a poignant moment in his career by braving a brand-new haircut.

Dua deleted her entire Instagram content and returned with cherry cola-coloured tresses to announce her latest single Houdini, Megan stepped out with a luminous red 1920s style bob to promote her poetry book Pretty Boys are Poisonous, and former One Direction star Harry has eschewed hair altogether for a very special announcement.

At the end of last week his followers went into mourning after photographs surfaced online of the 29-year-old British pop icon on a date with Taylor Russell in Las Vegas, and it appeared he’d swapped his Disney Prince-esque luscious curly locks for a bolshy buzzcut.

Well, now the singer has hard-launched his new ‘do in a new image to promote his beauty brand Pleasing’s debut fragrance line.

His cult-adored label's Instagram account shared a photograph of Harry wearing the brown ‘Kissing Swan Knit’ from its clothing collection, showing the singer proudly sporting his newly shaved head with the caption: “Our Founder, Harry Styles, toasts the launch of Pleasing Fragrance with friends in London. November, 2023”

Here’s everything we know so far about Pleasing’s new fragrances…

What are Harry Styles’ fragrances?

The debut collection contains three fragrances: Rivulets, Closeness and Bright, Hot, each of which is genderless and created in collaboration with esteemed fragrance house Robertet. The website explains they “embody simplicity, innovation, creativity, and beauty.”

© Pleasing All three of Harry Styles' fragrance bottles

What does Harry Styles’ fragrances smell like?

Rivulets has a floral, fresh amber scent with a top note of ambrette seed set against lemon and black pepper Madagascar, with white linen accord and poplin blossom, ambroxan and skin musk. Like “a delightful encounter with a stranger.”

Closeness boasts a deeper, muskier scent: “Australian pink pepper extract, cardamom and clean sheets accord make up the woody musk scent’s top note trio, rounded out by orris butter, carrot seed France and bamboo. Salted musk, Indian papyrus and cashmere woods complete the scent in a sensual flurry.”

Finally, Bright, Hot has a ”heady woody amber scent comes together with top notes of plum and tobacco leaves offset with orris butter and marine accord, with the dryness of cedarwood, tonka bean, vanilla, and crisp amber rounding out the scent.”

When will Harry Styles release his fragrances?

Harry’s scents are available from Pleasing at 5pm GMT on November 16.