Megan Fox pairs pastel tights and micro shorts with her fiery red bob

Aside from learning that ballet flats are in for party season, brown is the new black right now, and metallics are still a major trend, fashionistas are also teaching us another AW23 style rule: if a dramatic hair makeover is on the horizon, bright red is the way to go.

Granted, auburn is a colour synonymous with this time of year and celebs including Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber both opted for subtle red-brown hues this year. But Megan Fox is following in Dua Lipa’s footsteps and celebrating a career milestone with traffic-stopping tresses.

MORE: The 5 biggest tights trends for winter 2023

READ: Dua Lipa matches her cherry cola hair to her handbag and it's iconic

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Megan paired her bright bob with mini shorts and tights

Megan recently debuted a new scarlet bob that gave 1920s flapper a modern-day twist, coinciding with the launch of her new poetry book, Pretty Boys are Poisonous. And her latest outfit combined 2023’s coolest trends with her signature daring style agenda..

The Jennifer’s Body actress stepped out at the Drew Barrymore Show wearing a brown tweed jacket with matching mini shorts. The fashion set has demonstrated plenty of ways to wear brown this season, but Megan’s outfit brought a fresh perspective and nailed contemporary tailoring with her structured jacket and pleated shorts.

Another trend for this year is cool-girl tights. Though adding leg-warming hosiery to a look isn’t exactly groundbreaking for the cold seasons, styles come and go like any other accessory, and Megan hit the nail on the head with her sheer pair.

MORE: 10 fashion trends that are set to be everywhere in 2024

© Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin Megan Fox arriving to the 'Drew Barrymore Show' in New York City

She layered with a beige trench and took a leaf out of Dua Lipa’s book, matching her hair with her accessories - patent burgundy pumps, lengthy crimson nail extensions and the coolest cat-eye sunglasses.

This week Dua also took the classic coordinating accessories style hack and upped the ante, matching her oxblood red Loewe bag with similar-hued patent cowboy boots and the bold new Cherry Cola-hued tresses she debuted this season.

Completely contrasting the rest of her look, Megan finished off with Y2K-esque blue butterfly clips in her hair.

Our motto this autumn/winter is: if in doubt, red is a great shout.