Meghan Markle's £600 Ballet Flats Literally Match Every Outfit

The Duchess of Sussex's footwear game is unmatched.

Her shoe cupboard (or, walk-in wardrobe we'd imagine) is a hub of the chicest shoes from the most luxurious designers, and at the top of the former Suits actress' current refined quiet luxury style agenda are two silhouettes: stiletto court heels and flats.

Proving her fashion prowess, Meghan has been wearing a pair of effortlessly chic ballerinas on repeat this autumn that are bang on trend, and they’re perfect for party season.

MORE: 21 Dazzling Party Season Flats for Comfy Glamour

READ: Meghan Markle's latest Armani outfit is a lesson in sophisticated glamour

On Tuesday she stepped out for a girls day in her hometown of Montecito in images obtained by the Daily Mail, wearing khaki tailored shorts and a black jumper, nailing casual cool on a balmy, Californian autumn day.

She finished off the look with the ultra-elegant Love Affair flats from Aquazzura which feature a pointed-toe silhouette, a black and gold ankle strap and a small gold block heel.

Love Affair Flat in Suede - Aquazzura

These sophisticated shoes are perfect for going from day to night, office to office party. Black and gold is the pinnacle of sophistication, and the pared-back style makes these utterly timeless. £595.00 AT AQUAZZURA

The Y2K-adored ballet flats first made a comeback in 2022, and celebrities and influencers alike have been donning them ever since, from Miu Miu's 'balletcore' pink pair to mesh flats. Now fashionistas are showing us how to wear them for evening soirees and preppy parties this season, whether that's by wearing diamante flats or pairing them with sheer tights and skirts.

How do you wear flats on a night out?

"Pairing them with a stylish dress or fitted trousers can create an effortless chic and comfortable look for a night out," stylist Georgie Gray told Hello! Fashion, "consider statement accessories or strong makeup to add a touch of glamour."

Proving the versatility of her sophisticated shoes, Meghan also wore them on day five of the Invictus Games in September. Leaning into the Old Money aesthetic, she paired them with a white cable knit vest by Polo Ralph Lauren and Frame white slim-leg jeans.

MORE: Meghan Markle wore £1,600 worth of iconic Hermès accessories on her Caribbean holiday

READ: Princess Kate just nailed Victoria Beckham’s favourite style rule

© Getty Meghan also wore her flats at the Invictus Games 2023

Whether it’s Dior, Givenchy or Saint Laurent, her footwear game is seriously enviable, and Meghan's love affair with Aquazzura is no secret. In a similar way that Gianvito Rossi is undeniably the Princess of Wales’ go-to brand, the sartorial stan website Meghan's Fashion explains the duchess owns at least 20 pairs of heels and four pairs of flats from the Italian label.

The stylish duchess is once again nonchalantly influencing our seasonal style agenda.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.