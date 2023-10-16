Charlotte Casiraghi stuns in unexpected ‘royal-rebel’ blue eyeshadow

At the 60th AMADE Anniversary Dinner held at the prestigious Monte Carlo Opera Garnier, Charlotte Casiraghi, (whose name has become something of a byword for royal style icon) made a striking statement with her unexpected choice of makeup.

The Monégasque royal family member, and granddaughter of Grace Kelly, adorned her eyes with a surprising pale blue eyeshadow, a bold choice that defied the conventional royal norms of muted makeup. The impactful makeup choice highlighted her eyes, adding a touch of modernity to her classic royal appearance.

Charlotte's refreshing pastel makeup hue at the event drew attention not just because of its unexpectedness, but also due to its perfect harmony with her ensemble, creating a look that was both cohesive and visually stunning. It impeccably matched the delicate pattern of her Chanel Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection dress, showcasing her attention to detail.

© Pascal Le Segretain Charlotte Casiraghi donned pale blue eyeshadow

Interestingly, blue eyeshadow seems to be a long-time favoured choice among royals who wish to make a bold statement. In the realm of high society, where tradition often dictates fashion choices, royal rebels like Princess Diana and The Duchess of Sussex previously showcased their affinity for blue eyeshadow, adding a contemporary twist to their royal looks.

© Pascal Le Segretain Dimitri Rassam, Charlotte Casiraghi and Carole Bouquet attended the 60th AMADE Anniversary Dinner in Monte Carlo

Meghan Markle wore bold blue eyeshadow for her final royal appearance back in 2020 at the Commonwealth Day service. Detailed images revealed Meghan's deliberate choice to create a striking contrast with her makeup, opting for navy eyeshadow that boldly clashed with her green Emilia Wickstead ensemble.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Duchess of Sussex attended the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey wearing navy blue shimmer eyeshadow

Princess Diana was famed for her use of electric blue eyeliner on her waterline. An early photoshoot of Princess Diana indicated that she used Elizabeth Arden's 'Blue kohl 636' pencil and matching mascara. However, over time, Diana transitioned to a more natural and neutral makeup style, a change attributed to her own preferences as revealed by her makeup artist, Mary Greenwell.

Princess Diana often wore blue eyeliner

Charlotte Casiraghi's choice to wear pale blue eyeshadow at the 60th AMADE Anniversary Dinner not only showcased her fashion-forward sensibility but also set a new standard for royal beauty, proving that innovation and tradition can coexist in the world of high society.