Charlotte Casiraghi stuns in unexpected blue eyeshadow taking cues from Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

Charlotte Casiraghi stuns in unexpected ‘royal-rebel’ blue eyeshadow

Her makeup was influenced by trailblazers Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

MONACO, MONACO - OCTOBER 14: (EDITOR'S NOTE : NO TABLOIDS WEB & PRINT, NO DAILY MAIL, NO DAILY MAIL GROUP, NO VOICI, NO CLOSER) (L-R) Dimitri Rassam, Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Caroline of Hanover and Carole Bouquet attend the 60th AMADE Anniversary Dinner at Monte Carlo Opera Garnier on October 14, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
At the 60th AMADE Anniversary Dinner held at the prestigious Monte Carlo Opera Garnier, Charlotte Casiraghi, (whose name has become something of a byword for royal style icon) made a striking statement with her unexpected choice of makeup. 

The Monégasque royal family member, and granddaughter of Grace Kelly, adorned her eyes with a surprising pale blue eyeshadow, a bold choice that defied the conventional royal norms of muted makeup. The impactful makeup choice highlighted her eyes, adding a touch of modernity to her classic royal appearance.

Charlotte's refreshing pastel makeup hue at the event drew attention not just because of its unexpectedness, but also due to its perfect harmony with her ensemble, creating a look that was both cohesive and visually stunning. It impeccably matched the delicate pattern of her Chanel Spring/Summer 2023 Ready-to-Wear Collection dress, showcasing her attention to detail.

MONACO, MONACO - OCTOBER 14: (EDITOR'S NOTE : NO TABLOIDS WEB & PRINT, NO DAILY MAIL, NO DAILY MAIL GROUP, NO VOICI, NO CLOSER) Charlotte Casiraghi attends the 60th AMADE Anniversary Dinner at Monte Carlo Opera Garnier on October 14, 2023 in Monaco, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)© Pascal Le Segretain
Charlotte Casiraghi donned pale blue eyeshadow

Interestingly, blue eyeshadow seems to be a long-time favoured choice among royals who wish to make a bold statement. In the realm of high society, where tradition often dictates fashion choices, royal rebels like Princess Diana and The Duchess of Sussex previously showcased their affinity for blue eyeshadow, adding a contemporary twist to their royal looks. 

Dimitri Rassam, Charlotte Casiraghi and Carole Bouquet attended the 60th AMADE Anniversary Dinner in Monte Carlo© Pascal Le Segretain
Dimitri Rassam, Charlotte Casiraghi and Carole Bouquet attended the 60th AMADE Anniversary Dinner in Monte Carlo

Meghan Markle wore bold blue eyeshadow for her final royal appearance back in 2020 at  the Commonwealth Day service. Detailed images revealed Meghan's deliberate choice to create a striking contrast with her makeup, opting for navy eyeshadow that boldly clashed with her green Emilia Wickstead ensemble.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MARCH 09: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020 in London, England. The Commonwealth represents 2.4 billion people and 54 countries, working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo
The Duchess of Sussex attended the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 at Westminster Abbey wearing navy blue shimmer eyeshadow

 Princess Diana was famed for her use of electric blue eyeliner on her waterline. An early photoshoot of Princess Diana indicated that she used Elizabeth Arden's 'Blue kohl 636' pencil and matching mascara. However, over time, Diana transitioned to a more natural and neutral makeup style, a change attributed to her own preferences as revealed by her makeup artist, Mary Greenwell.

princess diana blue eyeliner
Princess Diana often wore blue eyeliner

Charlotte Casiraghi's choice to wear pale blue eyeshadow at the 60th AMADE Anniversary Dinner not only showcased her fashion-forward sensibility but also set a new standard for royal beauty, proving that innovation and tradition can coexist in the world of high society.

