Rihanna's outfit is giving 'rich mom' thanks to a Victoria Beckham signature

There is literally no style aesthetic that Rihanna can’t pull off.

Met Gala extravagance, pioneering pregnancy fashion, Y2K R&B girlband-approved off-duty looks. The 35-year-old is the ultimate fashion muse.

The global superstar and partner of A$AP Rocky has officially just added ‘rich mom’ to her list of sartorial accolades (though there is no doubt she is, in fact, a wealthy mother), as her latest look that gave ‘bad and bougie’ included a Victoria Beckham signature accessory.

© Jackson Lee Rihanna wore a longline coat and large woven bag

RiRi stepped out for an evening in New York wearing the coolest longline grey coat with structured shoulders, chunky lapels and a floor-skimming length. She paired it with a diamond tennis necklace, oversized sunglasses (a post-sunshine essential for any cool girl) and an oversized, burgundy woven bag that takes ludicrously capacious to a whole new level.

Underneath her wintery glam look she wore a pair of figure-hugging pantaboots: the ultimate Victoria Beckham wardrobe staple.

© Jackson Lee Rihanna wore a pair of pantaboots underneath her coat

What are pantaboots?

Pantaboots are leggings with a boot built into the foot, made popular by Balenciaga around 2017.

© Netflix Victoria wore pantaboots and a hoodie in the Beckham documentary

Victoria Beckham wears them on multiple occasions all year round, most recently during filming for the Beckham Netflix docu-series and for a day out in New York which she gave a Nicola Peltz-esque spin. She’s even taken inspiration from the style for her own brand, designing her own ultra-chic versions, and some incredible jumpsuits with the foot material still intact.

© Instagram VB wore the leggings with a chunky boot in New York

RiRi’s polished and extravagant look channelled the TikTok favourite Rich Girl aesthetic, which ultimately does what it says on the tin.

What is the Rich Girl aesthetic?

“European, holidays in the south of France, jets over with a tea-cup Pomeranian in her bright orange Birkin,” celebrity stylist Georgie Gray previously told Hello! Fashion. “Always carries more than one watch with her. Loves designers such as YSL, Gucci and Hermes. A quick change for dinner at L’Opera with her go-to mini Kelly and matching court shoes.”

The hashtag #richgirlaesthetic currently has over 131m views on the video platform.

Rihanna has set the bar seriously high for winter fashion and we're utterly obsessed.