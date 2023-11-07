Lily James’ beauty routine is perfect for self-care addicts

Suffice it to say Lily James' multifaceted career means she leads an extremely busy life.

If she's not sitting front row at fashion shows, she's modelling for Versace and fronting Natural Diamonds campaigns, or dipping her toe into the beauty sphere as a Charlotte Tilbury ambassador. Though an actress by trade, the 34-year-old absolutely has her finger in plenty of fashion and beauty pies.

MORE: Lily James dazzles in crystal plunge dress for new Versace campaign

READ: Lily James' Lyonesse after-party dress boasted 2023's chicest trend

© Instagram Lily James receiving a pre-Oscars facial

Now the Lyonesse thespian has revealed she’s as much the beauty fanatic in her personal life as she is in front of the camera, and her skincare routine is something she never misses.

“I love that beauty feels like self-care and wellness,” she said in a recent interview for S Magazine. She also explained that her morning and evening routines never waiver, and her plethora of products include essential oils and moisturisers. “I find it healing,” Lily said.

Despite us wanting to replicate Lily's routine because her skin is constantly glowing, we should be thinking about a new routine at this time of year anyway according to celebrity facialist and skincare expert Joanna Czech, who previously told Hello! Fashion: “As the seasons change, so do the elements that our skin is exposed to and that subsequently affects the condition of our skin.”

She also explained that: “Rich moisturisers and gentle cleansers can save your skin during the winter.”

MORE: Lily James stars in Lyonesse: Here's everything you need to know

RELATED: Lily James just wore autumn 2023's most luxurious knitwear trend

Earlier this year, Lily revealed the £39 skin saviour she can’t live without.

She took to Instagram to express her adoration for Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless filter: "You can use it so many different ways. It smooths, it blurs imperfections, it illuminates your skin, and it makes you look gorgeous and glowing, like you've had an instant facial," she said.

Essential oils and heavy moisturisers are immediately going into our beauty shopping baskets...