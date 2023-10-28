Dua Lipa looks almost unrecognisable with shocking hair transformation

Dua Lipa never fails to surprise fashion and beauty fans whenever she steps out.

The Dance The Night Away singer has a seriously well-versed style agenda, from nostalgic 90s looks to mermaidcore and never-before-seen Tiffany necklaces, she nails every aesthetic under the sun.

© Eric Charbonneau Dua debuted her brand new crimson hairdo

The last time the fashion designer sported a drastic hair transformation was for her Barbie movie cameo, debuting an electric blue look for her character 'Mermaid Barbie'. Though this may have been artificial, she stepped out in West Hollywood this week with a more permanent new hair colour, and we honestly had to look twice as the singer was almost unrecognisable.

Dua attended a cocktail reception party to celebrate Barbie movie director Greta Gerwig being selected as Artistic Director for this year’s American Film Institute (AFI) Festival.

Though red is the sartorial colourway of the moment, Dua took it one step further and showed off her new bold crimson hair, joining the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber who have also debuted reddish-toned tresses this season.

© Eric Charbonneau Billie Eilish, Greta Gerwig and Dua Lipa

She stepped out in a fitted long-sleeved leather dress (and after Kylie Jenner debuted her Khy clothing line and Rita Ora visited Primark’s flagship store in London this week, we have a feeling that head-to-toe leather is going to be the trend of the season we were absolutely not expecting) featuring a daring plunge neckline and cinched waist.

She paired her dress with two of this season's biggest trends - sheer tights and burgundy court heels.

The singer looking effortlessly chic in a trend-led look isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but her crimson red hairdo took us totally by surprise.