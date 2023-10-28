Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa looks almost unrecognisable with shocking hair transformation

The Dance The Night Away singer was almost unreconisable at a cocktail party with Billie Eilish in Hollywood on Friday

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Dua Lipa attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
Dua Lipa never fails to surprise fashion and beauty fans whenever she steps out.

The Dance The Night Away singer has a seriously well-versed style agenda, from nostalgic 90s looks to mermaidcore and never-before-seen Tiffany necklaces, she nails every aesthetic under the sun. 

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Dua Lipa attends the Cocktail Reception Celebrating Greta Gerwig as AFI Guest Artistic Director at Harriet's Rooftop on October 27, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)© Eric Charbonneau
Dua debuted her brand new crimson hairdo

The last time the fashion designer sported a drastic hair transformation was for her Barbie movie cameo, debuting an electric blue look for her character 'Mermaid Barbie'. Though this may have been artificial, she stepped out in West Hollywood this week with a more permanent new hair colour, and we honestly had to look twice as the singer was almost unrecognisable.

Dua attended a cocktail reception party to celebrate Barbie movie director Greta Gerwig being selected as Artistic Director for this year’s American Film Institute (AFI) Festival.

Though red is the sartorial colourway of the moment, Dua took it one step further and showed off her new bold crimson hair, joining the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber who have also debuted reddish-toned tresses this season.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Billie Eilish, Greta Gerwig and Dua Lipa attend the Cocktail Reception Celebrating Greta Gerwig as AFI Guest Artistic Director at Harriet's Rooftop on October 27, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)© Eric Charbonneau
Billie Eilish, Greta Gerwig and Dua Lipa

She stepped out in a fitted long-sleeved leather dress (and after Kylie Jenner debuted her Khy clothing line and Rita Ora visited Primark’s flagship store in London this week, we have a feeling that head-to-toe leather is going to be the trend of the season we were absolutely not expecting) featuring a daring plunge neckline and cinched waist.

She paired her dress with two of this season's biggest trends - sheer tights and burgundy court heels.

The singer looking effortlessly chic in a trend-led look isn’t exactly groundbreaking, but her crimson red hairdo took us totally by surprise.

